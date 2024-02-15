Skin Rash From Dryness? Try These Remedies For Moisturised Skin This Weekend
Here we share a list of home remedies to help prevent or cure skin rashes and dryness in winter.
Apply natural oils like coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil to moisturise and nourish the skin
Our skin tends to get dry during winter due to several reasons. During winter, the air tends to have less humidity, which can lead to dryness in the skin. Indoor heating systems reduce the humidity levels, further contributing to dryness.
Hot showers may feel great during winter, but they strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness. In addition to all of this, sun exposure helps in the production of vitamin D, which plays a role in keeping the skin moisturised. During winter, the reduced sunlight can affect the skin's moisture levels.
This dryness can cause skin rashes. When the skin lacks moisture, it becomes more prone to irritation, itching, and inflammation, resulting in rashes. Keep reading as we share a list of home remedies to help prevent or cure skin rashes and dryness in winter.
Here are some home remedies to help keep the skin moisturised during winter:
1. Moisturise after wash
Whenever you rinse your hands, face, or body, you strip the surface of your skin of its natural oils. Since these oils assist in securing moisture, it's essential to substitute for them. To combat this, it's critical to use a moisturiser after every facial wash, particularly in the winter.
2. Try overnight treatments
A great approach to prevent or revive dry skin is with overnight treatments. Emollients work wonders for hydration. However, because they're a thicker kind of cream, it can take longer for your skin to absorb them.
3. Use a humidifier
In the winter, when interior heating is turned up, humidifiers can be extremely useful in replenishing the moisture in the air. Increased air moisture has the potential to function as a natural moisturising agent, hence preventing and alleviating dry skin.
5. Avoid hot showers
A steaming shower or bath at the end of a chilly winter's day can feel especially comforting. However you might want to keep the water temperature closer to lukewarm in order to maintain the nourishment of your skin.
6. Protect against the cold
Wear appropriate clothing, such as gloves and hats, to protect exposed skin from the cold wind. Keeping your skin exposed to the dry and cold winter air can fasten skin dryness as it can be harsh on the skin.
7. Exfoliate gently
Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing moisturisers to penetrate better. However, don't go overboard. Over-exfoliating can rip your skin off the natural oils and layers that help protect it. Always follow it by moisturising abundantly.
8. Use natural oils
Apply natural oils like coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil to moisturise and nourish the skin. Showering, exposure to winter air, etc. can dry out the skin. Moisturising with oils can be beneficial as they are natural and extremely effective in keeping the skin moisturised.
To follow these remedies, incorporate them into your daily skincare routine. For example, use a humidifier in your bedroom, moisturise immediately after showering, and apply natural oils before bedtime. Be consistent in implementing these remedies.
These remedies help cure dryness by replenishing lost moisture, improving the skin's barrier function, and reducing water loss from the skin's surface. They also soothe irritation, promote skin healing, and provide nourishment, contributing to overall skin hydration and health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.