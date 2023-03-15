Skin Health: Tips To Manage Psoriasis During Summer
Moisturising throughout the summer can help manage psoriasis
Psoriasis is a common autoimmune disorder that affects the health of our skin. The most prevalent type of psoriasis causes skin cells to proliferate more quickly than normal and accumulate, resulting in plaque-like patches of skin.
Psoriasis comes in a variety of forms, some of which might change with the seasons. For instance, a person's symptoms can get better in the summer. Read on as we look at how to control psoriasis symptoms during summer in this article.
Follow these tips to manage Psoriasis in summer:
1. Get some sun
Some people discover that a little sun exposure benefits their psoriasis, while it's not a replacement for high-quality light therapy. Natural sunshine contains ultraviolet B, which can be used to cure psoriasis. The body produces vitamin D with the aid of sunlight, which may contribute to psoriasis. According to research, vitamin D levels are frequently lower than normal in psoriasis patients.
2. Wear breathable clothes
Make sure you dress in comfortable, loose-fitting materials like cotton, which are less likely to irritate your skin, trap heat and moisture, or make you perspire in hotter temperatures. In order to shield your skin, scalp, and eyes from UV radiation for lengthy periods of time, we also advise wearing long sleeve shirts, full-length pants, hats, and sunglasses.
3. Moisturise daily
Your skin can get extremely dry through exposure to the sun, chlorine-filled pools, and air-conditioned environments. Regular moisturising is necessary to fight this dryness. Three minutes after exiting the shower or bath is the ideal window of time to apply your selected moisturiser.
4. Be careful when shaving
Men and women both tend to shave more frequently during the summer. Cuts and nicks from razors can make psoriasis worse. 4 Wet the area first before shaving, and always shave in the direction that the hair is growing. If you frequently cut yourself while shaving, you might want to think about laser hair removal.
5. Reduce alcohol intake
Having an alcoholic beverage while outside having fun in the sunshine with family and friends is common during summertime. However, excessive drinking has the potential to cause adverse effects, flare-ups, and can even lessen the effectiveness of psoriasis therapies. Also, excessive alcohol use might worsen other medical issues and promote inflammation.
6. Keep the skin cool
While the humidity and modest sun exposure can be very beneficial to your skin, you are more likely to get an outbreak when your skin is hot and perspiring. So, it's crucial to maintain skin cooling on very hot days to avoid excessive perspiration and chafing by remaining in the shade or spending some time indoors.
7. Beware of bug bites
You should strive to stay away from insect bites. Psoriasis can become more severe as a result of mosquito and other insect bites, especially if they make you itch your skin a lot. DEET-containing insect repellents, which many do, can exacerbate the condition. To reduce flare-ups, stay inside during the times of day when insects are most active (dawn and dusk), apply DEET-free insect repellent, and refrain from scratching yourself.
Keep these tips in mind throughout the hot months to make sure your skin is doing okay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
