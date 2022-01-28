Pick The Right Retinoid For Skin Problems From This Graph Shared By Top Cosmetologist
Retinoids are a family of Vitamin A molecules used to treat skin ageing, particularly fine lines, wrinkles and acne. Know which one to use
Retinoids play a role in immunity and skin health
Skincare is a routine that we make sure to follow every day. Nobody likes wrinkles or fine lines – signals of ageing – developing on their skin. How do we treat them? There are homemade remedies to make our skin glow and experts advise a healthy diet, which is rich in fibre and protein, for delaying the onset of wrinkles. But what happens when you have already developed them? How can you treat this condition?
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a cosmetologist, shares an informative post on retinoids on her Instagram handle. Retinoids are a family of Vitamin A molecules that are widely used to treat signs of ageing on the skin, particularly fine lines, wrinkles and acne. The cosmetologist also shared a graph explaining how effective different retinoids are.
According to the graph, the least potent retinoid is retinol esters. Others in the increasing order of their potency are:
2. Retinol
3. Retinaldehyde
4. Retinoic acid
5. Trifarotene
6. Tretinoin
7. Tazarotene
8. Isotretinoin
Dr Geetika also said people may need a prescription for stronger formulations of these retinoids (for instance, isotretinoin), while they can get the weaker formulations over-the-counter. “Talk to your doctor to see which one is best for you,” she added in the post.
Retinoids play a role in immunity and skin health. They offer multiple benefits such as reducing inflammation, unclogging pores, decreasing the appearance of wrinkles, and regulating the growth of cells on the skin surface.
In addition to the benefits, retinoids can have side effects, too. They can cause skin irritation, particularly in people with skin allergies, dry skin, or sensitive skin. A concerning side-effect of retinoids causes congenital disabilities. Those who are pregnant or intend to become pregnant soon should not take oral retinoids. Experts advise 3 months to 2 years of gap depending on the type of retinoid used. A person should also not donate blood when taking oral retinoids.
For usage guidelines, read the instructions on the packaging or talk to the doctor. Preferably use the retinoid during the evening to avoid exposure to the Sun.
