Skincare Tips: Follow These Diet Tips To Achieve Acne-Free Skin

Acne usually pops up on our skin when we are transitioning into adulthood. While these can be quite annoying, they tend to go away with time. But for some, the problem persists even after puberty and sometimes leaves scars behind. Some of us opt for different creams and ointments to alleviate the pain or heal the scar. But, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, nutrition is where you need to focus to prevent the formation of acne.
In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist stresses that the right balance of nutrients is one of the effective ways to combat acne and keep the skin glowing and healthy. Below are the four nutrients you must include in your diet to get rid of acne.
The nutritionist suggests taking Vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene and Retin A. These can be beneficial in making your skin glow and clearer and can also help deal with acne that occurs during puberty.
Zinc is another nutrient that has proven to be effective against acne. The nutrient boosts immunity and suppresses bacterial activity. This in turn prevents the formation of acne.
Having excessive oil and dirt on your face that clogs the skin pores can be a reason behind your acne. To deal with the oiliness, one can take a high-potency B-complex. It is considered effective in making the skin less oily.
To make sure that the acne doesn't spread to other parts of the body, one should take vitamin C. The nutritionist advises taking the nutrient in a dosage of 1000 – 2000 mg.
Besides these nutrients, you should also cut down your sugar intake and ditch processed foods. It is advised to focus on gut health as this will enhance nutrient absorption in the body and promote healthy skin.
