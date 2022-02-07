ASK OUR EXPERTS

Nmami Agarwal Shares 5 Plant-Based Foods To Control Hair Fall

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares with her followers the best 5 plant-based nutrients to control hair fall.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 7, 2022 11:51 IST
4-Min Read
To avoid hair loss, you should always be cautious and mindful of your diet

One of the most important aspects of your personality is your hair. You never want to make a mistake with that aspect of yourself. However, hair loss affects a large number of people. There could be a variety of explanations for that. It might be because you don't take care of your hair properly, or your body is suffering from a deficiency. In any case, if you want to avoid hair loss, you should always be cautious and mindful of your diet. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared five plant-based foods that can help you stop hair loss.

According to Nmami Agarwal, here are five plant-based foods for hair-fall control:

1) Nuts


Nuts are loaded with essential nutrients and just a handful of them in your everyday diet can do wonders for your hair. The health properties of nuts nourish your scalp and help your hair grow.

2) Seeds

Just like nuts, seeds also contain a good amount of nutrients. Nmami stated that chia seeds and flax seeds were considered great for promoting hair growth as they contained omega 3 and other vital nutrients.

3) Legumes

Legumes are a good source of plant-based protein, which further helps in hair growth. So, don't forget to include beans and lentils into your diet on a daily basis.

4) Spinach

Spinach is rich in folate, vitamins A, C and iron, great for promoting hair growth. Besides the vitamins, the leafy vegetable is also rich in manganese, zinc, iron, and omega 3 fatty acids.

5) Amla

Amla is loaded with antioxidant properties and is rich in Vitamin C. Not just that, it also absorbs iron from the diet and is great for promoting hair growth.

Take a look:

Nmami Agarwal often shares important health-related tips with her followers. Some time ago, she elaborated on the benefits of amla — the Indian gooseberry — and stated that people must include it into their diet, especially in winter. Besides being rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, amla is good for the skin and hair. It also has anti-ageing properties, purifies the blood, and nourishes the skin. Nmami also said that amla improved gut health, eyesight and helped in digestion. Read more about its health benefits here.

Do follow these tips and include these foods for overall health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

