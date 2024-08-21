Home »  Skin »  Skincare Dos And Donts By A Cosmetic Dermatologist

It is important to apply sunscreen on cloudy days to protect your skin from UV rays.
It is very important to apply a generous amount of sunscreen on cloudy days

Skincare plays a major part in our daily beauty routine. You might be keen on buying makeup products to look your best at an event. While there's no harm in that, equal attention should also be given to products that will keep your skin healthy. A good skincare regimen helps your skin look more hydrated, prevent wrinkles, reduce blemishes, restore firmness, and offer even texture. With this being said, there are certain factors associated with taking good care of your skin. Overapplication of products can do more damage than good. Similarly, there are certain DIY beauty hacks and methods followed by people that can have serious side effects too. 

If you are wondering what's best for your skin, then look no further. Cosmetic dermatologist Jaishree Sharad is here to bust your myths and replace them with facts. In a detailed video on Instagram, she highlighted some do's and don'ts related to skincare. 



The more you scrub, the cleaner your skin will be

According to Jaishree Sharad, the notion is false. Scrubbing too much can damage your protective skin barrier layer making the skin prone to allergies, eczemas, infection, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. 

Sunscreen should be applied on cloudy days

Yes, it is true. 70 percent of the UVA rays penetrate through the clouds. So it is very important to apply a generous amount of sunscreen on cloudy days.

A healthy lifestyle can delay the signs of aging skin

You need no expert opinion to understand that a healthy, nutritious diet is the key to delaying ageing signs. Skincare is holistic. Healthy eating, sleeping on time, exercise, no smoking, no alcohol, and a simple skincare routine are what one needs for radiant skin.

Stress can cause acne and hair fall

Yes, stress will increase the cortisol hormones in your body leading to hair fall.

It's safe to apply lemon to remove dark spots

Jaishree Sharad does not recommend this DIY beauty trick. Lemon can irritate the skin and cause pigmentation or even scarring. 

Keep these tips to help improve your skin health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

