Irritation On Skin Can Be Because Of Poor Gut Health: Here's How
Poor gut health can cause skin irritation. Skin conditions like eczema can be related to a damaged gut. More than normal levels of inflammation because of a poor diet or food allergies can lead to leakage of certain proteins out of the body. This can make your skin irritated.
Eat gut-friendly foods to improve your skin condition naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid intake of processed and packaged food
- Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet
- Probiotics in yogurt are considered to be beneficial for gut health
Not just immunity but having a healthy gut can also be beneficial for your skin health. The gut is host to millions of microbiomes or microbiota, which take care of metabolism, formation and synthesis of certain nutritional compounds like Vitamin K and immune regulation. Digestive tract is one of the major routes by which one can introduce major allergens in the body. These allergens can increase risk of diseases and negatively affect skin health. Dermatologist Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon further explains the link between gut health and skin, and how a healthy gut can help you have a healthy skin.
How is gut health related to skin health?
In her IGTV, Dr Tandon tries to explain how the kind of food you eat will influence your gut health and skin health. For instance, a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, fibre and antioxidants will provide good bacteria to gut, and improve gut health and skin health simultaneously.
Similarly, if your diet includes more of processed, junk and deep fried foods, then it is going to feed bad bacteria in gut and also worsen skin health.
Poor gut health can cause skin irritation. Skin conditions like eczema can be related to a damaged gut. More than normal levels of inflammation because of a poor diet or food allergies can lead to leakage of certain proteins out of the body. This can make your skin irritated.
Also read: 3 Simple Steps To Keep Your Gut Health In Check
Other risks related to poor gut health
1. Upset stomach: If you experience indigestion symptoms like constipation, diarrhoea, gas and bloating too often, then it could be because of poor gut health.
2. Unintentional changes in weight: Gaining or losing weight without introducing changes in your diet can be a symptom of unhealthy gut. Unhealthy gut can negatively affect the body's ability to absorb nutrients, regulate blood sugar and store fat.
3. Food intolerances: Food allergies and intolerances may have an underlying reason of poor gut health. Too much bad bacteria in the gut can increase risk of food intolerances.
Including probiotics and prebiotics in your diet, regulating stress, getting enough sleep, eating slowly and chewing your food properly can all help in improving your gut health naturally.
(Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon is a dermatologist at The Skin Art Clinic)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.