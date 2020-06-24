ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Irritation On Skin Can Be Because Of Poor Gut Health: Here's How

Irritation On Skin Can Be Because Of Poor Gut Health: Here's How

Poor gut health can cause skin irritation. Skin conditions like eczema can be related to a damaged gut. More than normal levels of inflammation because of a poor diet or food allergies can lead to leakage of certain proteins out of the body. This can make your skin irritated.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 24, 2020 05:28 IST
2-Min Read
Irritation On Skin Can Be Because Of Poor Gut Health: Here

Eat gut-friendly foods to improve your skin condition naturally

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avoid intake of processed and packaged food
  2. Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet
  3. Probiotics in yogurt are considered to be beneficial for gut health

Not just immunity but having a healthy gut can also be beneficial for your skin health. The gut is host to millions of microbiomes or microbiota, which take care of metabolism, formation and synthesis of certain nutritional compounds like Vitamin K and immune regulation. Digestive tract is one of the major routes by which one can introduce major allergens in the body. These allergens can increase risk of diseases and negatively affect skin health. Dermatologist Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon further explains the link between gut health and skin, and how a healthy gut can help you have a healthy skin.

How is gut health related to skin health?


RELATED STORIES
related

Acne-Free Skin: Here Are Some Diet Tips You Must Follow For Glowing Skin

Skincare tips: You need to focus in your diet too for healthy skin. Adding and eliminating certain foods is beneficial to your skin. Here are some diet tips you must not miss for healthy and acne-free skin.

related

Skincare Tips: These Are The Best Vitamins For Your Skin

Skincare tips: A healthy diet can help you boost skin health. Some essential vitamins can control skin issues and give you a glowing skin. Here are top 3 vitamins you must try for healthy skin.

In her IGTV, Dr Tandon tries to explain how the kind of food you eat will influence your gut health and skin health. For instance, a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, fibre and antioxidants will provide good bacteria to gut, and improve gut health and skin health simultaneously.

Similarly, if your diet includes more of processed, junk and deep fried foods, then it is going to feed bad bacteria in gut and also worsen skin health.

Poor gut health can cause skin irritation. Skin conditions like eczema can be related to a damaged gut. More than normal levels of inflammation because of a poor diet or food allergies can lead to leakage of certain proteins out of the body. This can make your skin irritated.

Also read: 3 Simple Steps To Keep Your Gut Health In Check

Other risks related to poor gut health

1. Upset stomach: If you experience indigestion symptoms like constipation, diarrhoea, gas and bloating too often, then it could be because of poor gut health.

09c9q9qg

Poor gut health can lead to an upset stomach
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Unintentional changes in weight: Gaining or losing weight without introducing changes in your diet can be a symptom of unhealthy gut. Unhealthy gut can negatively affect the body's ability to absorb nutrients, regulate blood sugar and store fat.

3. Food intolerances: Food allergies and intolerances may have an underlying reason of poor gut health. Too much bad bacteria in the gut can increase risk of food intolerances.

Including probiotics and prebiotics in your diet, regulating stress, getting enough sleep, eating slowly and chewing your food properly can all help in improving your gut health naturally.

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon is a dermatologist at The Skin Art Clinic)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases