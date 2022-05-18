ASK OUR EXPERTS

Here’s How You Can Treat Acne At Home With Three Ingredients

Acne is a skin condition caused by the clogging of skin follicles by dead skin and oil. Here's how you can treat it.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 18, 2022 10:01 IST
4-Min Read
Acne: Bacterial deposits can cause clogging of skin pores

If you've been troubled by skin problems, you know how clingy can these issues be. And, it's truer when it comes to acne problems. Acne is a long-term skin condition that is often caused by the clogging of skin pores by dead skin cells and oil deposits. Even bacterial deposits can cause clogging of skin pores. To solve this problem, many of us try different treatments. For those who want to get rid of the problem in the comfort of their homes, it's best to go with some tried and tested homemade remedies. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, on her Instagram page ‘Nutrition By Lovneet', discusses one of these homemade treatments for acne.  

Here's the homemade remedy for acne. Mix one tablespoon of aloe vera gel with a pinch of turmeric and half a teaspoon of rose water. Apply this paste to your face and wash after it dries. All the ingredients used in this remedy are easily available in Indian households. 

Usually, dead skin cells, oil and bacteria cause acne. However, some other conditions can also trigger this skin problem. In another post on the same Instagram page, we get to know about many more reasons that can cause acne.  Here's the list:


1. Stress

Stress can worsen acne by leading to a release of inflammatory chemicals called neuropeptides and hormonal changes.

2. High Androgens hormones 

The rise in androgen levels can trigger a process of higher sebum production, changes in skin cell activity, inflammation, and colonisation of the hair follicles by a bacteria known as Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes) which can lead to acne.

3. Endocrine disorders 

Fluctuations in your hormones can often cause acne, which also reveals an imbalance in your endocrine system.

4. Digestive Issues 

Acne can be caused by dysbiosis which is when the normal intestinal flora is outnumbered by pathogens.

5. Excess sweating 

 Sweat changes the pH balance of the skin and can cause acne.

6. Inflammation 

Inflamed acne develops when bacteria become trapped inside clogged pores.

7. Oral contraceptives 

Birth control pills that contain only progesterone can actually make acne worse.

Acne can feel like a grave problem that is hard to deal with. But with the right pieces of advice, you can cope with it.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

