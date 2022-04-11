ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skin »  What's Causing You Acne? Take A Look At These Reasons

What's Causing You Acne? Take A Look At These Reasons

Acne is a major skin problem and can be caused by various reasons. Know the reasons.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 11, 2022 03:13 IST
4-Min Read
Whats Causing You Acne? Take A Look At These Reasons

Acne causes: Stress can worsen acne

Do you regularly suffer from acne? If yes, you must've already tried many different ways to deal with this skin problem. However, if you've been trying a one-size-fits-all solution, it's most probable that it won't work. Why? Because acne has many causes. And, each cause requires a different solution. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, on her Instagram page ‘Nutrition By Lovneet' has discussed these different causes. The caption reads, “Acne is the most common disease of the skin. It affects 85 percent of teenagers, 42.5 percent of men, and 50.9 percent of women.”

The post adds, “Acne occurs when the pores of your skin become blocked with oil, dead skin, or bacteria. So, what's causing those embarrassing zits today?”

The post goes on to examine the different reasons behind acne problems.


Here are the different reasons:

1. Stress

Stress can worsen acne by leading to a release of inflammatory chemicals called neuropeptides and hormonal changes. Even "good" stress, like getting ready for a big event, might trigger breakouts. That's why a huge pimple pops up on your wedding day or before a big date.

2. High androgens hormones

The rise in androgen levels can trigger a process of higher sebum production, changes in skin cell activity, inflammation, and colonisation of the hair follicles by a bacteria known as Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes), which can lead to acne. Hormonal acne tends to occur cyclically, and gets worse with menstrual periods and menopause, due to higher relative levels of androgen over estrogen.

3. Endocrine disorders

Endocrine gland disorders like Cushing's syndrome and polycystic ovary syndrome are also root causes of acne. Fluctuations in your hormones can often cause acne, which also reveals an imbalance in your endocrine system.

4. Digestive issues

Acne and gastrointestinal problems are related. Acne can be caused by dysbiosis, which is when the normal intestinal flora is outnumbered by pathogens.

5. Excess sweating

Sweat changes the pH balance of the skin, creating the perfect environment for acne-causing bacteria to build up and cause zits.

6. Inflammation

Inflamed acne develops when bacteria become trapped inside clogged pores. As the bacteria multiply, your skin may become red, swollen and uncomfortable.

7. Oral contraceptives

Birth control pills that contain only progesterone can actually make acne worse. Thus, the pills must contain both estrogen and progestin to be effective against acne.

Take a look at the post:

Keep these pointers in mind to better understand the problem of acne.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases