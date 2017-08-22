Home Remedies For Itching
We present to you amazingly simple home remedies for your itching problem.
Home made remedies for itching and rashes
Itching is one of the most common ailment we know. And no doubt, the one which irritates us the most. From an allergic reaction to a mosquito bite, an itch can make our lives a living hell! Sometimes they are indicators of some pre-existing medical condition in our body which if not treated properly can develop into a serious disease. In that case medical assistance becomes imperative. But generally, itch is a problem which can easily be solved from home. We give you some basic solution to soothe that itch right at home!
Antihistamines - Histamines are chemicals in the body that cause allergy symptoms, including itching. Antihistamines are a common treatment for reactions against allergies. But they also have many side effects, drowsiness a prominent one. So, ensure that you consult some medical personnel before taking any medication
Lemon - Lemon has been used since ages to cure itchy skin. It contains citric and acetic acids, which have great antiseptic, an-aesthetic, anti-inflammatory and anti-irritating properties. It tackles the irritation in the skin and tones it down a notch.
Baking Soda Bath - It works by soothing the skin and reducing irritation. If the itching is at a concentrated area try using a paste of baking soda. For ages people have used it to ease down the itching condition.
Oatmeal for itching - Oatmeal successfully stops the release of inflammatory compounds by releasing avenanthramides, which is an elixir for reducing itchiness. When applying the paste don't use boiling water, instead of helping it'll worsen the situation.
Cotton Clothing - Avoid wearing synthetic materials as they can be uncomfortable for your skin. They can cause scratches and might lead to itching. Pure cotton clothing can often help to tackle the clothing issue. Wear comfortable clothes that don't irritate the skin don't use any unhygienic cloth to tub off the itch, it might cause infection.
