Here's Why You Shouldn't Make These 5 Mistakes In The Shower

Here's Why You Shouldn't Make These 5 Mistakes In The Shower

A steamy hot water bath might seem extremely relaxing to you but a dermatologist would ask you to do the opposite.
  Updated: Aug 25, 2017 03:54 IST
If you have thin hair, you shouldn't wash it more than twice a week.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Strong soap fragrances might wipe out moisture from your skin
  2. Moisturize your body within three minutes of taking the shower
  3. Don't wash your hair daily to keep it healthy
A relaxed shower might relieve you of all your stress but, are you sure you are showering right? You might opt for a long shower to soothe yourself but you might be unaware of the damage it does to your body. Older people have dry skin and prolonged showers may lead to itching and diseases like eczema. As a person grows old, the oil grands become dry and the person is much more prone to dry skin. It's very important to adjust your bathing habits. A deodrant soap will smell amazing but it can damage your body too. Time to acquaint yourself with a few facts before you head out for your next shower.  

1. Bid adieu to hot water!

A steamy hot water bath might seem extremely relaxing to you but a dermatologist would ask you to do the opposite. Bathing with hot water isn't recommended as it removes too much of your natural oils and brings blood circulation to your skin which is why your skin turns red.

2. Don't wash your hair daily

If you hair is thin, you shouldn't wash it more than twice in a week, and if your hair is thick and curly, you can wash it once a week to maintain healthy hair. 
3. Stay away from your deodrant soap

You might love your deodrant soap but the strong fragrances might wipe out moisture from your skin. Deodorant soaps can cause extreme dryness and itching making soap-free cleansers best for ageing skin. With age, the skin becomes thinner, and loses fat, sweat, and oil glands-thus moisturizing washes are most important. Some recommended products for ageing skin include Cetaphil and Dove.
4. Don't wait too long to moisturize

Moisturize your body within three minutes of taking the shower. According to doctors, the minute you get out of the shower, moisturize before the liquid evaporates or you lose your skin's moisture to the air.

5. Take short showers

Taking long showers might harm your skin by stripping it of moisture and leaving your skin dry. Doctors advise not to take a shower for more than five to 10 minutes.

Time to start afresh!



   

