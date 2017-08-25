Here's Why You Shouldn't Make These 5 Mistakes In The Shower
A steamy hot water bath might seem extremely relaxing to you but a dermatologist would ask you to do the opposite.
If you have thin hair, you shouldn't wash it more than twice a week.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. Bid adieu to hot water!
A steamy hot water bath might seem extremely relaxing to you but a dermatologist would ask you to do the opposite. Bathing with hot water isn't recommended as it removes too much of your natural oils and brings blood circulation to your skin which is why your skin turns red.
2. Don't wash your hair daily
If you hair is thin, you shouldn't wash it more than twice in a week, and if your hair is thick and curly, you can wash it once a week to maintain healthy hair.
3. Stay away from your deodrant soap
You might love your deodrant soap but the strong fragrances might wipe out moisture from your skin. Deodorant soaps can cause extreme dryness and itching making soap-free cleansers best for ageing skin. With age, the skin becomes thinner, and loses fat, sweat, and oil glands-thus moisturizing washes are most important. Some recommended products for ageing skin include Cetaphil and Dove.
4. Don't wait too long to moisturize
Moisturize your body within three minutes of taking the shower. According to doctors, the minute you get out of the shower, moisturize before the liquid evaporates or you lose your skin's moisture to the air.
5. Take short showers
Taking long showers might harm your skin by stripping it of moisture and leaving your skin dry. Doctors advise not to take a shower for more than five to 10 minutes.
