Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Purify Your Blood And Get Acne-Free Skin With This Herb

Skincare Tips: Purify Your Blood And Get Acne-Free Skin With This Herb

हिंदी में पढ़ें

Whatever you eat shows up on your skin and face and thus the key to achieving clear skin is a healthy diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 2, 2023 02:00 IST
4-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Purify Your Blood And Get Acne-Free Skin With This Herb

A healthy diet can help ensure glowing skin

Acne is one of the common skin issues faced by many. Acne can not only be annoying to look at but painful too. They sometimes turn red, become inflammatory and get filled, triggering an urge to pop them every time you look in the mirror. The formation of acne on the skin is attributed largely to hormonal changes in the body. However, it isn't the only reason behind them.

According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, acne can also pop up on your face when you take toxins inside your body through several ways such as medication like steroids or by using cosmetics of poor quality.

To ensure that your skin remains clear and free from acne, it is crucial that you purify your blood. Whatever you eat shows up on your skin and face and thus the key to achieving clear skin is a healthy diet.  



RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare Tips: Nutrients That Help Prevent Acne; Expert Shares

In one of her recent posts, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares nutrients that can help prevent acne.

related

Skincare: Does Applying Make-Up Cause Acne? Here's Why And How To Prevent This

Read this article to understand how makeup might cause acne and how to prevent that from happening.

The nutritionist, in an Instagram post, lists some tips to help us remove the toxins from the blood and get acne-free skin.

If you are struggling with frequent occurrences of acne, then the nutritionist suggests consuming herbs like mahamanjishthadi quath. It helps detoxify the blood and in turn, can prevent acne.

Indulging in junk food once in a while may not cause any harm but going overboard with it can result in acne. It is better to avoid chocolates, carbonated drinks and other junk food items to purify the blood.

When it comes to fast foods like pizzas, farsans, potato chips, and other fried items, they contain an excessive amount of trans fats that can also result in acne.

Besides ditching unhealthy foods, one is advised to include fresh vegetables and fruits in the diet to help get clearer skin. They contain fibre and good fats that are healthy for your body.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Save a Life: Episode 43

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases