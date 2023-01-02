Skincare Tips: Purify Your Blood And Get Acne-Free Skin With This Herb
Acne is one of the common skin issues faced by many. Acne can not only be annoying to look at but painful too. They sometimes turn red, become inflammatory and get filled, triggering an urge to pop them every time you look in the mirror. The formation of acne on the skin is attributed largely to hormonal changes in the body. However, it isn't the only reason behind them.
According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, acne can also pop up on your face when you take toxins inside your body through several ways such as medication like steroids or by using cosmetics of poor quality.
To ensure that your skin remains clear and free from acne, it is crucial that you purify your blood. Whatever you eat shows up on your skin and face and thus the key to achieving clear skin is a healthy diet.
The nutritionist, in an Instagram post, lists some tips to help us remove the toxins from the blood and get acne-free skin.
If you are struggling with frequent occurrences of acne, then the nutritionist suggests consuming herbs like mahamanjishthadi quath. It helps detoxify the blood and in turn, can prevent acne.
Indulging in junk food once in a while may not cause any harm but going overboard with it can result in acne. It is better to avoid chocolates, carbonated drinks and other junk food items to purify the blood.
When it comes to fast foods like pizzas, farsans, potato chips, and other fried items, they contain an excessive amount of trans fats that can also result in acne.
Besides ditching unhealthy foods, one is advised to include fresh vegetables and fruits in the diet to help get clearer skin. They contain fibre and good fats that are healthy for your body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
