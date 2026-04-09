8 Everyday Foods That Can Improve Your Skin Naturally
A nutritionist shares everyday foods that can help tackle common skin concerns from within.
Adding a tablespoon of ghee to your meals can improve skin hydration
HIGHLIGHTS
- Good skin often reflects nutritional gaps rather than just skincare products
- Raw amla boosts vitamin C to help restore dull and lifeless skin glow
- Spearmint tea may reduce acne by balancing hormones over time
Good skin is often seen as a result of expensive creams and long routines, but the real story usually starts much earlier – on your plate. What you eat shows up on your face in more ways than you think. From sudden breakouts to dullness and dark circles, your skin often reflects small nutritional gaps or imbalances in your daily diet. While skincare products can help on the surface, they do not fix what's happening inside.
That is the idea nutritionist Lovneet Batra focuses on in an Instagram post. She keeps it simple and practical, linking common skin concerns to easy food fixes you can actually follow every day. As she puts it, “The best skincare routine starts at your dining table, not your bathroom shelf.”
Everyday Foods To Tackle Skin Concerns
1. Dull and lifeless skin → Raw amla
Starting your morning with one raw amla can boost vitamin C levels and help bring back that natural glow.
2. Acne and breakouts → Spearmint tea
A daily cup of spearmint tea may help balance hormones, which can reduce acne over time.
3. Dark circles → Soaked almonds
Five soaked almonds in the morning add healthy fats and vitamin E, both of which are great for skin repair.
4. Dry and flaky skin → Ghee
Adding a tablespoon of ghee to your meals can improve skin hydration from within.
5. Pigmentation and dark spots → Turmeric water
A teaspoon of turmeric in warm water is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits.
6. Premature ageing → Soaked walnuts
Four soaked walnuts daily provide omega-3 fatty acids that support skin elasticity.
7. Uneven skin tone → Papaya
A bowl of papaya at breakfast offers enzymes and antioxidants that help even out skin tone.
8. Open pores and oily skin → Pumpkin seeds
A tablespoon of pumpkin seeds can support oil balance and overall skin health.
Good skin is not about doing more; it is about eating better and staying consistent. Small additions to your daily diet can quietly make a big difference over time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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