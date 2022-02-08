ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dr Jaishree Sharad Shares Important Tips On Post COVID-19 Hair & Skin Recovery

Dr Jaishree Sharad Shares Important Tips On Post COVID-19 Hair & Skin Recovery

Dr Jaishree Sharad shares her experiences of battling the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and offered some recovery tips for skin and hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 8, 2022 03:52 IST
4-Min Read
If the skin gets dry, hydrate it by moisturising as well as taking enough fluids

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, it has become pertinent to take taking all the necessary precautions to counter the COVID-10 infection effectively by building immunity and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. With India recently experiencing a brush with the Omicron variant and continuing to battle it, experts have been offering tips on how to aid COVID-19 recovery. Among them is dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has now dedicated a post to her experience of dealing with the virus. She has also shared a few important tips that helped her in the recovery process. 

In the caption, she mentioned, "After dodging the virus for two years, I finally fell prey. Mine wasn't as mild as people said Omicron has been. I took time to recover. But I am almost fine now."     


Dr Jaishree Sharad shared the following points in her post:

1) She stated that after being infected, her skin went dry and she started facing hair fall issues. "If the skin gets dry, hydrate it by moisturising as well as taking enough fluids,"  she said. With regards to post-COVID hair fall, the doctor said that it was normal and explained that it was a condition called telogen effluvium. A high protein diet, as well as vitamins, can help in recovery, she said.

2) The doctor has been taking a lot of vitamin supplements and fluids, she said in the post. Dr Jaishree Sharad said, “I am taking vitamin A, B, C, D, E, calcium, zinc, iron and magnesium.”

3) Dr Jaishree Sharad added that she increased water and fluid intake to improve electrolytes and hydration.

4) She also revealed that she has been taking glutathione and vitamin drips to regain her energy.

Take a look:

Before this, Dr Jaishree had stated the importance of protein in one of her Instagram posts. She revealed that our hair and skin need protein to remain healthy further. She mentioned, “The hair shaft (hair strands), as well as nails, are made of keratin which is a form of a protein called scleroprotein. It is important to take adequate proteins in your diet.” She also listed the sources of protein in the post. According to her, you can get protein content from different food items such as lean meat, chicken, egg whites, salmons, mackerels, sprouts, tofu, paneer, among others.

It is always advisable to wear a mask and avoid crowds to reduce the chances of infection. Get yourself tested upon exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 and seek medical advice.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

