Doctor Kiran Sethi Explains Why Tanning Is A Skin “Issue” To Watch Out For
Doctor Kiran Sethi has shared details about tanning and how to manage it.
Tanning is a sign that you have been under sun exposure for too long
Tanned skin is a common issue seen across the world. Tanning occurs due to prolonged sun exposure. Excess time spent under the sun may even lead to sunburn and skin cancer. It can also affect the immune system and cause premature ageing. Though the effect of sunlight varies according to the skin type of individuals, people with sensitive skin are more prone to tanning. In her recent Instagram post, Dr. Kiran Sethi explains why tanning is an “issue”, even calling it a “sign of danger.”
“When you get a tan, it's actually an issue,” Dr. Sethi says, as she explains the reason why tanning occurs. According to Sethi, a tan indicates that an individual has had too much sun exposure. When an individual spends more than the required time under the sun, the UV rays falling on the skin prompt the cells to release melanin into the surface of the skin. The cells release melanin to provide protective layers to the skin against more UV damage, leading it to a darker colour.
In the caption, she wrote, “When we stay out in the sun for too long, its harmful ultraviolet rays penetrate through our skin cells and damage their DNA and RNA.”
Explaining further, Dr. Sethi stated in the note: “To protect excessive damage to the skin, our body's natural effect is to produce melanin which creates a barrier between the sun rays and our skin and also naturally darkens it.”
Dr. Sethi added that there are several ways to de-tan as well. In the post, she explains that the skin naturally self-exfoliates over the next few months following which the tan goes away. However, she adds, if someone wants faster results all they have to do is exfoliate.
Irrespective of the weather or time of day, it is always advisable to wear sunscreen before stepping out.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
