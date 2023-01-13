Dermatologist Lists Best 2022 Skin Care Trends That Should Be Continued This Year
While some of these trends might not prove to be that fruitful, others were quite a boon for us.
Skincare tips: Anti-acne patches can help get rid of pimples
Skin care remains to be on the top of the priority list for many of us. Our skin is more sensitive than other parts of the body and can get damaged easily. Due to this, people try a number of tips and tricks for multiple reasons such as exfoliating skin and moisturising or nourishing it. Several skincare trends also emerged last year where people shared the various ways one can keep their skin healthy and keep any damage at bay.
While some of these trends might not prove to be that fruitful, others were quite a boon for us. Doctor Geetika Mittal Gupta, in her Instagram Reel, shares some 2022 skincare trends that are actually beneficial and worth continuing this year. Below are those skincare trends you should give a try if you haven't already.
- Skin slugging
Skin slugging involves slathering the face using a hydrating product to conclude your skincare routine for the day. According to the doctor, the moisturising technique gives an extra dose of hydration to our skin. Besides your face, you also use it for your lips, feet, and nails.
- Sandwich method
In this method, one needs to put lighter and more dilute products on damp skin before layering it with something thick. This ensures that the water is trapped for longer which keeps the skin hydrated. The doctor suggests using the sandwich method when using retinol.
- Double sunscreen method
People who are more prone to hyperpigmentation should use this method. Here, one is required to apply a normal sunblock cream followed by a layer of tinted sunblock to keep the skin protected.
- Skin or acne patches
These patches can be used on acne as they absorb the inflammatory pus inside the pimples without requiring you to touch them. You can use acne patches in the morning and at night and choose them according to your needs.
- Keravive scalp treatment
This treatment gained traction in 2022 for cleansing, nourishing, and hydration of the scalp. It keeps the scalp healthy and makes the hair look fuller. Scalp exfoliation, according to the doctor, helps remove excess skin cells and oils from the scalp and also prevents dandruff.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.