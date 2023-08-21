Do Not Mix These Skincare Ingredients If You Have Sensitive Skin
In this article, here's a list of skincare ingredients that individuals with sensitive skin should avoid.
A few combinations of skincare ingredients can do more harm than good
Sensitive skin requires special care and attention, as certain ingredient combinations can trigger adverse reactions, leading to discomfort and irritation. Dermatologists emphasize the importance of understanding your skin's unique needs and avoiding certain ingredient combinations that can potentially exacerbate sensitivities. In this article, we'll explore ingredient combinations that individuals with sensitive skin should steer clear of.
1. Benzoyl Peroxide and Retinol:
While both benzoyl peroxide and retinol are powerful ingredients in their own right, using them together can be a recipe for disaster for those with sensitive skin. Both ingredients are known for their potential to cause dryness, peeling and redness, and combining them may intensify these side effects. Dermatologists recommend using them on alternating nights and ensuring proper hydration and moisturisation.
2. Salicylic Acid and Glycolic Acid:
Salicylic acid and glycolic acid are common ingredients in exfoliating products, but using them simultaneously can lead to over-exfoliation and skin irritation. These acids can strip the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and sensitivity. Instead, incorporate these acids into your skincare routine on different days, allowing your skin to recover between treatments.
3. Vitamin C and Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs):
Both vitamin C and AHAs offer numerous benefits for the skin, including brightening and exfoliation. However, combining them can lead to a lower pH level that may be too harsh for sensitive skin. It's advisable to use vitamin C in the morning and AHAs in the evening, giving your skin ample time to absorb and benefit from each ingredient.
4. Benzoyl Peroxide and Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs):
Benzoyl peroxide is a popular choice for treating acne, but when used alongside AHAs, it can increase the risk of irritation and redness. These ingredients have the potential to cancel out each other's effects and exacerbate skin sensitivities. To manage acne and maintain skin health, use these ingredients at different times of day or on alternate days.
5. Retinol and Physical Exfoliants:
Physical exfoliants, such as scrubs and brushes, can be abrasive to sensitive skin. When combined with retinol, the risk of irritation and micro-tears in the skin's surface increases. It's best to avoid physical exfoliation while using retinol, opting for gentler methods like chemical exfoliation to promote skin renewal.
Sensitive skin requires a cautious approach to ingredient combinations. Dermatologists advise against using certain ingredients together to prevent unwanted reactions and maintain skin health. By understanding how different ingredients interact and tailoring your skincare routine accordingly, you can effectively address your skin's needs without triggering unnecessary sensitivities.
(Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
