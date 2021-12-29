Dermatologist Explains When And How You Should Start Using Anti-Ageing Products
Skin ageing is a natural process, but it can also happen due to extrinsic factors like excessive exposure to sun, unhealthy lifestyle, pollution and stress. Dr Jaishree Sharad explains how one must take care of their skin against these agents
People should start using skincare products before the signs of ageing become visible.
Who doesn't want to look as young as they can? We often resort to skincare products to look young and radiant without understanding properly the right time or the right way to do so. It is very important to pick the right products and apply them in the correct way. We usually buy products off the shelf without realising that skincare requires due diligence. And this results in us not getting the desired results. To help with this, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared some useful tips on when and how to use these skincare products.
What is skin ageing?
Dr Sharad says skin ageing is a natural process, but it can also happen due to extrinsic factors like excessive exposure to the sun, unhealthy lifestyle, pollution and stress. These factors damage the facial skin over a period of time. Dry skin, fine lines, uneven skin tone, rough texture, visible pores and blotchy skin are the early signs of ageing.
When should you start using anti-ageing products?
Anti-ageing treatments mean using skincare products to slow down the effects of extrinsic factors on the skin. Dr Sharad says people should start using skincare products before the signs of ageing become visible. “Starting ageing creams after the process has started does not make sense,” she adds. The best time for people to start caring for their skin is in their mid-twenties. Remember: anti-ageing skincare is a preventive measure and not a solution for ageing skin.
What's the right way to maintain an anti-ageing routine?
The dermatologist says people should use a moisturiser and sunscreen, the first anti-ageing products, every day in their teens. When you reach the age of 25, start applying a vitamin C serum, a potent antioxidant. Vitamin C also neutralises free radicals in the skin. At 30, add a retinol-based serum to your routine. Retinols are also advised to teenagers with acne problems, but use it once a week initially and then increase it to twice and thrice a week. Dr Sharad said if you are planning to conceive or are pregnant or breastfeeding, do not use retinol.
At 35, you can add peptides to your routine. Peptides are collagen-stimulating, protein-containing ingredients that firm the skin.
Here's her Instagram post:
Dr Shard often shares tips to maintain healthy skin and hair among others. Follow her to know all about skincare.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.