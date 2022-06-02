Dark cuticles: What Do They Indicate, Causes & Treatment
Darkness around your cuticles may be an indication of something. Here are the causes and ways through which you can treat dark cuticles.
Any and all discrepancies or changes in the body happen for a reason. It is important for us to notice and understand these changes. Dark cuticles are very common and hence are often overlooked. Though the causes may vary based on the symptoms and severity, the darkness of cuticles without any other significant symptom may not be of worry.
Dark cuticles have been proven to be caused due to dehydration and a shortage of vitamin B in the body. Along with the darkness, you might also experience dryness around the cuticles and easy peeling of the skin.
What are the causes?
Dehydration
As mentioned above, dark cuticles are a huge indicator of the lack of enough water in your system. Adequate water is essential for the proper functioning of the body. Dehydration may be due to a lack of drinking ample water, excessive sweating, or eating sodium-rich junk food.
Weather
The weather has a great influence on the everyday functioning of the body. Weather can also cause dehydration. Dehydration might be caused due to the hot weather or also a lack of drinking water in winter. The possibility of you catching various bacterial or/and fungal infections might increase in the monsoon season.
Vitamin Deficiency
As mentioned above, the lack of vitamin B in the body can also cause the cuticles to darken. The body uses various indicators to communicate the lack of various necessities such as vitamins, protein, and other nutrients.
Other disorders
The darkening of the cuticles might be an indication of more than just dehydration or lack of vitamins. If the darkening of the cuticles is worsening or you are experiencing any other symptoms, it might be an indicator of some other disease. Darkening of the cuticles might be a symptom of another infection such as psoriasis, eczema, etc.
Allergies or other exterior causes
Dark cuticles can also be an indication of skin allergies. Usage of skin products that might not be fit for you can also cause allergic reactions in the skin.
Poor hygiene
Lack of proper hygiene and sanitation in the body and one's surroundings also makes one more prone to catching different infections. This might result in the darkening of your cuticles or affect your overall health.
How to treat dark cuticles?
Hydrate
Drinking ample water benefits all the parts of the body. Dark cuticles being an indication of dehydration can be cured by consuming ample water. An average human is suggested to drink at least 2.7 (for women) - 3.7 (for men) litres of water in a day. Other symptoms of dark cuticles such as dryness around the cuticles and peeling of the skin might also reduce if you regularly consume enough water.
Protect against the weather
As discussed above, the hot summer sun and lack of enough water in the winter can both cause dehydration. Making sure you consume enough water can help keep the body hydrated. It is important to understand that adequate intake of water is not only necessary during summer but also in winter.
Have nutritional food
The best way to keep the body healthy and the immune system strong is by eating nutritional food. Consumption of protein, vitamins, and other nutrients provides the body with all the nutrients it needs and avoids deficiency. In addition to this, a healthy diet also helps the body fight off any exterior radicals that might cause the darkening of the cuticles. For vitamins, in particular, try adding citrus foods such as oranges to your diet.
Better hygiene
Regular showering along with proper sanitation can help you avoid any infections that might cause these symptoms. This also includes keeping your surroundings clean.
Research products
In order to avoid the darkening of cuticles, make sure you are using the correct products for your body. Doing thorough research and avoiding harsh products can help protect your body from products that are not fit for you.
Hand masks
Try using gentle homemade hand masks to remove any dead skin or/and tanning that might have contributed to the appearance of your dark cuticles. Furthermore, they might help moisture the dryness.
Finally, in case adequate water intake and a healthy diet do not help lighten your cuticles over time. You might want to consider seeing a doctor and identifying what might be causing your cuticles to darken.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
