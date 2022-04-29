Collagen And Its Importance For The Skin: Heres What You Need To Know
Ever wondered how collagen affects the skin? Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has the answers
Collagen is an essential element for the skin and plays an important role in ageing
When it comes to skin ageing, the term “collagen” always comes up. It is, in fact, one of the newest health buzzwords. Walking through a supermarket or a drugstore without seeing jars of powdered collagen or products that claim to boost collagen and keep you looking young for decades is tough. But, in terms of skin health, how important is collagen? It is extremely important since its production declines as we age. The skin becomes dry, less elastic, and more prone to wrinkles without collagen. In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta outlined the benefits of collagen for the skin.
In the caption, she states, “Collagen is a protein found in the skin, which begins to decline in the 20s by about 1 percent per annum. By the late '30s, the levels are about 30 percent less than in your early 20s. The less collagen our skin has, the less younger-looking our skin will be.”
In the video, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta explains that collagen is an essential element for the skin and also plays an important role in skin ageing. She adds that there are two factors that cause the collagen to decline over a period of time. The two aspects include intrinsic ageing and extrinsic ageing.
She says, “When it comes to intrinsic ageing, you are bound to reduce collagen production naturally. This means you do not have a control over this. Your genetics play a very important role here.”
However, talking about extrinsic ageing, she states, that the level of collagen decreases due to factors like sun exposure, smoking or unhealthy lifestyle choices and diet. The best part about this is that all these aspects can be controlled. She further goes on to say that food supplements like collagen supplements do work in your favour if you keep taking them for a long period of time.
She lists the following treatment procedures:
1) Fillers: Fillers not only support the collagen but also helps in remodelling.
2) Exilis elite: Some non-invasive treatments include Exilis elite which uses radiofrequency energy to rejuvenate your skin.
3) Ultherapy: This therapy includes skin tightening by using ultrasound energy to remodel your own collagen. This is without any needles or invasive procedures.
Take a look:
We hope that after watching this video, you will understand exactly how to prevent collagen reduction and ways to treat it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
