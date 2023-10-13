Can Poor Mental Health Lead To Skin-Related Issues?
Below we share some common skin-related issues that can be brought on by poor mental health.
Stress can worsen existing eczema symptoms or even trigger new flare-ups
Our mental health can influence our skin health. There is a strong connection between our mental well-being and the condition of our skin. Stress and anxiety can lead to various skin issues . When we're stressed, our body releases stress hormones like cortisol, which can increase inflammation and oil production in the skin, leading to breakouts.
Additionally, conditions like depression and anxiety can negatively impact our self-care routines, leading to neglect of proper skincare habits. Lack of sleep, poor diet, and inadequate hydration, which are often associated with poor mental health, can also affect the health and appearance of our skin.
Furthermore, mental health conditions can cause behaviours such as scratching, picking, or excessive washing, which can damage the skin and worsen existing skin conditions. Keep reading as we share some common skin-related issues that can be brought on by poor mental health.
9 Skin-related issues that may be caused by mental health issues:
1. Acne
Poor mental health, such as stress and anxiety, can lead to an increased production of cortisol, the stress hormone. This can trigger excess oil production in the skin, leading to clogged pores and acne breakouts.
2. Eczema
Stress can worsen existing eczema symptoms or even trigger new flare-ups. Chronic stress can weaken the skin barrier, making it more susceptible to irritants and allergens that can aggravate eczema.
3. Psoriasis
Similar to eczema, psoriasis is an inflammatory skin condition that can be worsened by stress. High stress levels can trigger psoriasis flare-ups, causing red, flaky patches on the skin.
4. Rosacea
Stress is a common trigger for rosacea, a chronic skin condition characterized by facial redness, flushing, and sometimes inflammatory bumps. Emotional stress can cause blood vessels in the face to dilate, leading to increased redness and inflammation.
5. Hives
Heightened emotional stress can sometimes lead to the release of histamine in the body, causing an itchy, red rash known as hives. These raised welts on the skin can be triggered by anxiety or extreme stress.
6. Hair loss
Chronic stress, depression, or anxiety can lead to increased hair shedding, a condition known as telogen effluvium. When the body is under significant stress, hair follicles can prematurely enter the resting phase, resulting in noticeable hair loss.
7. Excessive sweating
Poor mental health can also contribute to excessive sweating, known as hyperhidrosis. Mental stress and anxiety can overstimulate the body's sweat glands, causing excessive perspiration, especially in the palms, underarms, and feet.
8. Dry skin
Stress can disrupt the skin's natural moisture barrier, leading to dry, flaky skin. Additionally, poor mental health can negatively impact self-care routines, such as neglecting to moisturise adequately, further exacerbating dry skin problems.
9. Impaired wound healing
Chronic stress and mental health issues can impair the body's ability to heal wounds. Stress hormones can hinder the skin's healing process, leading to slower wound closure and an increased risk of infection.
It is important to note that while poor mental health can contribute to these skin-related issues, it is not the sole cause. Genetic predispositions, environmental factors, and other lifestyle choices also play a role in the development of these conditions. Consulting with a healthcare professional is recommended for proper diagnosis and treatment.
Conversely, maintaining good mental health through practices like stress reduction, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and a balanced diet can positively impact our skin health. Engaging in self-care activities and managing stress effectively can help prevent or improve skin issues.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
