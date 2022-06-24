ASK OUR EXPERTS

Forehead Acne Caused by Bangs: Heres What Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad Says

Forehead Acne Caused by Bangs: Heres What Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad Says

In an Instagram post, Dr. Jaishree Sharad explains why bangs cause acne on the forehead.
Sweat and moisture from hair bangs can cause acne on the forehead

Acne is one of the most aggravating conditions that can occur in our lives. We often believe that acne on our faces is caused by bad dietary habits, hormonal imbalances, or even particular medications. While any of these factors could contribute to acne, bangs, or strands of hair that fall over the forehead just above the brows, are generally disregarded. It is no exaggeration to say that bangs are a refreshing way of sprucing up your look and have been one of the most popular hairstyles. Many of our favourite celebrities rock bangs with panache.

However, bangs, according to dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad, can be a major cause of acne if the scalp is filthy. So, while bangs might make you appear attractive at times, they can also cause acne, and most people are unlikely to recognise them as a cause.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Jaishree Sharad explains why bangs cause acne on the forehead.


1) She says a lot of dust settles on the forehead because we move around and usually do not wash our face regularly. Also, the forehead is very oily because of the number of hair products that we apply. These products remain sticky on the scalp and gradually come down to the forehead.

2) Sweat salts can all trickle onto the forehead along with the hair and clog the pores giving people whiteheads or blackheads.


3) Sometimes there is an organism and yeast called Malassezia furfur which can also lead to those tiny little whitish bumps on the forehead called seborrhea.

So, Dr. Jaishree Sharad says, it's wiser to keep the hair off the forehead.

Here's Dr. Jaishree Sharad's post:

Remember, the hair products you use can trickle onto the skin and cause blemishes if you apply them to your full head and then your bangs sit on your forehead.

If your fringe is getting in the way of washing your face, one option is to pin it back. Also, while stepping out, keep a few bobby pins, hair clips, or a headband handy as well, especially if you know you'll be sweating a lot.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Trending Diseases