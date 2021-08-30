Discoloured Elbows And Knees: Are You Making These Common Mistakes?
Skincare tips: You can get rid of extra pigmentation on elbows or knees with a healthy skincare routine.
Skincare tips: Constant friction can lead to discoloured knees and elbows
HIGHLIGHTS
- Discoloured knees and elbows is a common problem faced by many
- Constant friction is one of the common reasons
- Avoid resting your elbows for too long on desk
One of the most commonly-found skin problems is discolouration of elbows and knees. Elbows are often neglected when it comes to skincare routine. However, it is equally important to take care of them just as much as the face, hands or feet. It's the same for knees. Now, there are various reasons why one has discoloured knees or elbows. Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad, in an Instagram post, explained some of the causes and remedies to this age-old problem. One of the reasons that leads to this skin problem stems from repetitive unhealthy habits, which we follow unknowingly. That includes sitting positions throughout the day.
Skincare tips: Avoid these mistakes to prevent discolouration of elbows and knees
Dr Jaishree Sharad mentioned how constant friction contributes to discoloured elbows or knees. The caption reads, “Constant friction: when you are on your knees all the time or if you constantly sit with your legs folded or you have your elbows on the table.”
Other reasons include accumulation of dead skin cells and over exposure to sunlight. Dr Jaishree Sharad also mentioned that hormonal imbalances — such as in case of diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — could be another cause.
There are some simple ways to retain the original skin tone of elbows and knees.
Dr Jaishree Sharad offered these solutions:
- Make a conscious effort to avoid sitting cross legged or resting your elbows on the table
- Moisturise
- Use pigment lightening creams
- You may opt for TCA or salicylic acid peels
- Avoid using bleaching creams, frequent scrubbing, loofahs
Skincare can be a puzzle. However, following these routines and tips, can give you clearer, smoother, and healthier-looking skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
