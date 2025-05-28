Home »  Skin »  9 Causes For Puffiness In The Face

9 Causes For Puffiness In The Face

Facial puffiness is not just a cosmetic concern, it can be your body's way of asking for attention. Let's look at the top nine culprits behind that bloated or swollen look.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: May 28, 2025 10:24 IST
2-Min Read
9 Causes For Puffiness In The Face

9 Causes For Puffiness In The Face

Facial puffiness can be unsettling, whether it greets you in the mirror first thing in the morning or lingers throughout the day. While occasional puffiness is usually harmless, persistent swelling may signal an underlying issue. The face can appear bloated due to various factors including dietary habits, allergies, fluid retention, or even medical conditions. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, changes in the skin or facial volume can often reflect internal health imbalances. Identifying the cause of facial puffiness is key to finding the right solution and restoring your natural glow. Here are 9 common causes you should know about.

Causes for facial puffiness

Facial puffiness is not just a cosmetic concern, it can be your body's way of asking for attention. Let's look at the top nine culprits behind that bloated or swollen look.



RELATED STORIES
related

7 Instant Health Boosters To Add In Your Daily Routine And Diet

You don't need a radical overhaul to feel healthier. Start with these easy-to-adopt habits and ingredients that are backed by nutritionists and wellness experts.

related

Lifestyle Tips: Why Cycling Is Safer And Healthier For Everyone

Cycling isn't just fun or nostalgic. It's a practical, low-cost, and highly effective way to improve your overall well-being. Here's why you should consider pedalling more often.

1. Excessive salt intake

Consuming too much sodium causes your body to retain water, especially around the eyes and cheeks. This leads to a puffy appearance, especially in the morning.



2. Allergies

Allergic reactions can cause inflammation in the face, especially around the eyes and lips. Common triggers include pollen, pet dander, and certain foods or skincare products.

3. Poor sleep quality

Lack of restful sleep or irregular sleep cycles can lead to facial swelling and dark circles. Fluid tends to pool under the eyes when lying down too long or not sleeping well.

4. Alcohol consumption

Alcohol dehydrates the body and causes inflammation. This can lead to water retention and noticeable swelling in the face, especially the next day after drinking.

5. Hormonal fluctuations

Changes in hormones during menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause can result in water retention, which contributes to puffiness in the face.

6. Sinus issues

Sinus congestion or infections can lead to swelling in the cheeks, under-eye area, and forehead due to fluid buildup and inflammation.

7. Dehydration

Ironically, not drinking enough water can cause your body to hold onto fluids. This results in a swollen look, especially around the eyes and mouth.

8. Medical conditions

Conditions like hypothyroidism, Cushing's syndrome, or kidney disease can lead to persistent puffiness due to fluid imbalance or hormonal dysfunction.

9. Facial infections or inflammation

Localised infections such as cellulitis or dental abscesses can cause one side of the face to swell, often accompanied by pain or redness.

Facial puffiness isn't always just a beauty concern, it may be a subtle cue from your body. While occasional swelling is common, persistent puffiness warrants attention. Monitoring your diet, hydration, and health habits can make a big difference. If symptoms persist, consult a healthcare provider to rule out any underlying condition and receive appropriate treatment. Your face reflects your health, listen closely.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases