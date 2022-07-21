8 Useful Tips To Soothe Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis can cause irritation to the skin. Here are some home remedies to reduce the symptoms.
Applying Aloe vera can help reduce symptoms of atopic dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis is a type of eczema. It is a skin condition that causes redness and itching to the skin. Although it is a chronic disease with no known cure, there are tips you can use to relieve the pain.
Here's how you can help soothe atopic dermatitis symptoms:
1. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera has numerous benefits and has been proven to have anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties. Studies have found that aloe vera may be helpful in relieving itching and bettering atopic dermatitis symptoms.
2. Honey
Honey has also been proven to have anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral properties. This makes it helpful in protecting the skin from any bacterial infections. Furthermore, the anti-inflammatory properties might help relieve skin irritation.
3. Coconut Oil
Coconut is a popularly known natural moisturiser. The benefits of using coconut oil on the skin and consuming are endless. Studies show that coconut oil has antibacterial properties and helps control staph bacteria found on the skin. Besides being fit for people with atopic dermatitis, coconut oil can help protect the skin cracks from contracting bacterial infections.
4. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is another centuries-old solution to skin-related disorders. It is a great soothing agent for people suffering from atopic dermatitis as well as people with dry skin. Colloidal oatmeal has been proven to relieve eczema symptoms through the proteins, peptides, starches, and lipids found in it.
5. Apple Cider Vinegar
One of the causes of the dryness and irritation in the skin from atopic dermatitis may be pH imbalance. Apple cider vinegar's acidic nature might be helpful in bringing the skin's pH level to a normal level. Although the benefits may be helpful in relieving the symptoms, studies show the relief may be temporary. Furthermore, apple cider vinegar may not be ideal for everyone. Hence, we encourage you to speak with your doctor before using it.
6. Sunflower Oil
Sunflower oil which is extracted from sunflower seeds has been considered another effective home remedy to soothe atopic dermatitis. It helps protect the skin's outer layer by moisturising it. In addition to this, similar to coconut oil, it also helps stop the bacteria from entering the inner layers of the skin and causing infections.
7. Witch Hazel
Witches hazel is another popularly used astringent. Astringents help contract the skin seals and tissues, stopping external radicals from entering the skin. It is extracted from the leaves and barks of the shrub witch hazel and has been a popular remedy for centuries now. It helps with inflammation and helps dry pusses caused by atopic dermatitis.
8. Acupressure
Acupressure is a traditional ancient practice that originated in China. The idea of acupressure is to put pressure on certain points in your body that help in better flow of energy and blood along with other benefits. Acupressure may be helpful in relieving itch caused by atopic dermatitis.
Although all of these home remedies have been proven helpful in relieving atopic dermatitis symptoms, the ideal treatment is taking the necessary medication. We encourage you to routinely visit your doctor and seek the medication you require. These measures are suggested to be taken alongside the medication and professional treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
