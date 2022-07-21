ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  8 Useful Tips To Soothe Atopic Dermatitis

8 Useful Tips To Soothe Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis can cause irritation to the skin. Here are some home remedies to reduce the symptoms.
  By: Manya Singh    Written By:  DoctorNDTV Team Updated: Jul 21, 2022 05:46 IST
3-Min Read
8 Useful Tips To Soothe Atopic Dermatitis

Applying Aloe vera can help reduce symptoms of atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a type of eczema. It is a skin condition that causes redness and itching to the skin. Although it is a chronic disease with no known cure, there are tips you can use to relieve the pain.

Here's how you can help soothe atopic dermatitis symptoms:

1. Aloe Vera


RELATED STORIES
related

Atopic Dermatitis Day: Everything You Need To Know About This Skin Condition

Atopic dermatitis (eczema) is a skin condition that leads to redness and itchiness. It's common in children but can occur at any age.

related

Psoriasis Vs Eczema: Here's How You Can Spot The Difference

Psoriasis vs eczema: These two skin conditions can be mistaken easily. Read here to know difference between psoriasis and eczema as explained by expert.

Aloe vera has numerous benefits and has been proven to have anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties. Studies have found that aloe vera may be helpful in relieving itching and bettering atopic dermatitis symptoms. 

2. Honey


Honey has also been proven to have anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral properties. This makes it helpful in protecting the skin from any bacterial infections. Furthermore, the anti-inflammatory properties might help relieve skin irritation.

3. Coconut Oil

Coconut is a popularly known natural moisturiser. The benefits of using coconut oil on the skin and consuming are endless. Studies show that coconut oil has antibacterial properties and helps control staph bacteria found on the skin. Besides being fit for people with atopic dermatitis, coconut oil can help protect the skin cracks from contracting bacterial infections. 

4. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is another centuries-old solution to skin-related disorders. It is a great soothing agent for people suffering from atopic dermatitis as well as people with dry skin. Colloidal oatmeal has been proven to relieve eczema symptoms through the proteins, peptides, starches, and lipids found in it. 

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

One of the causes of the dryness and irritation in the skin from atopic dermatitis may be pH imbalance. Apple cider vinegar's acidic nature might be helpful in bringing the skin's pH level to a normal level. Although the benefits may be helpful in relieving the symptoms, studies show the relief may be temporary. Furthermore, apple cider vinegar may not be ideal for everyone. Hence, we encourage you to speak with your doctor before using it. 

6. Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil which is extracted from sunflower seeds has been considered another effective home remedy to soothe atopic dermatitis. It helps protect the skin's outer layer by moisturising it. In addition to this, similar to coconut oil, it also helps stop the bacteria from entering the inner layers of the skin and causing infections. 

7. Witch Hazel

Witches hazel is another popularly used astringent. Astringents help contract the skin seals and tissues, stopping external radicals from entering the skin. It is extracted from the leaves and barks of the shrub witch hazel and has been a popular remedy for centuries now. It helps with inflammation and helps dry pusses caused by atopic dermatitis.

8. Acupressure 

Acupressure is a traditional ancient practice that originated in China. The idea of acupressure is to put pressure on certain points in your body that help in better flow of energy and blood along with other benefits. Acupressure may be helpful in relieving itch caused by atopic dermatitis. 

Although all of these home remedies have been proven helpful in relieving atopic dermatitis symptoms, the ideal treatment is taking the necessary medication. We encourage you to routinely visit your doctor and seek the medication you require. These measures are suggested to be taken alongside the medication and professional treatment. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases