ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Top Ten Tips For Safer Sex

Top Ten Tips For Safer Sex

It is important to embrace and enjoy your sexuality but through a safer and healthy approach to it. Here are ten tips to do so
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 7, 2018 02:10 IST
2-Min Read
Top Ten Tips For Safer Sex

Don't be shy about your needs and wants to your partner

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Bring your own condom
  2. Avoid getting drunk and indulging in sex
  3. Pee after sex to avoid bladder infection

It is important to embrace and enjoy your sexuality but through a safer and healthy approach to it. Many a times, we fail to use protection in the heat of the moment, and increase our risks of sexually transmitted infections(STI) and diseases. Practicing safer sex and educating yourself about it can prevent you from being infected and lower your risks of getting pregnant as well. Here are some general sex information and tips to be on the safer side.

1. Bring Your Own Condom (BYOC)

It is best not to rely on your partner to bring condoms, dams, or lube and bring your own supply. It is also important to check the expiration dates before use.

RELATED STORIES

'6 Unhealthy Habits That May Be Killing Your Sperm'

'9 Weight Loss Tips You Should Follow Before Bedtime'


2. Avoid getting extremely drunk.

Avoid getting drunk and indulging in sex. You might forget to use protection in your state of intoxication. It also lowers the testosterone levels making it difficult to have an erection.

3. Don't indulge into higher-risk activities as your first times

Build your confidence and practice low- or no-risk activities. It helps to build trust and communication and gets you acquainted with the general idea of sex.

4. Seek out a therapist if you need to

If you have a history of sexual abuse or other kinds of abuse that might tamper with your current sex life and doesn't make you feel safe while sex., seek out for a therapist, counselor, or support group to assist you in healing.

5. Get tested

Get tested time and again while indulging in sex. When you are getting tested, make sure you get tested for as many STDs as possible. Gonorrhea, chlamydia, hepatitis, HIV, herpes and syphilis are some example.

6. Get Vaccinated

If you're under the age of 26, it is best to get vaccinated to protect yourself against HPV.

7. Use protection while anal sex

You might be trying out anal sex to avoid pregnancy. But don't forget to use condoms even while having anal sex. You are still open to different STDs without a condom.

8. Pee after sex

As weird as it sounds it can protect us from UTI(urinary tract infection). Thus it is best to pee after sex. As sexual intercourse can irritate your bladder which can cause infection. Peeing after sex gets rid of bacteria that may accumulate in your urethra.

9. Two condoms don't mean double safety

This is a myth and is more dangerous than the probability of one condom breaking.

Two lubricated condoms get slippery against each other and chances are that they can fall off and leave sperms inside you. It also leaves you open to contracting an STD.

10. Talk it out

Don't be shy about your needs and wants to your partner. Talk it out. Make your partner understand what makes you comfortable and what makes you uncomfortable. Victims of past sexual abuse should share what they are extremely uncomfortable with and how their partners can make you comfortable.



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Health Ministry Launches An Online Cancer Detection Course For Rural Doctors

Poor Dental Health May Increase Frailty Risk In Aged Men

Virus That Can Help Treat Brain Tumours Identified

Novel Sperm-Sorting Device Could Improve IVF Success

This Is The Best Time To Exercise To Lose Weight

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------