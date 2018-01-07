Top Ten Tips For Safer Sex
It is important to embrace and enjoy your sexuality but through a safer and healthy approach to it. Here are ten tips to do so
Don't be shy about your needs and wants to your partner
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bring your own condom
- Avoid getting drunk and indulging in sex
- Pee after sex to avoid bladder infection
It is important to embrace and enjoy your sexuality but through a safer and healthy approach to it. Many a times, we fail to use protection in the heat of the moment, and increase our risks of sexually transmitted infections(STI) and diseases. Practicing safer sex and educating yourself about it can prevent you from being infected and lower your risks of getting pregnant as well. Here are some general sex information and tips to be on the safer side.
1. Bring Your Own Condom (BYOC)
It is best not to rely on your partner to bring condoms, dams, or lube and bring your own supply. It is also important to check the expiration dates before use.
2. Avoid getting extremely drunk.
Avoid getting drunk and indulging in sex. You might forget to use protection in your state of intoxication. It also lowers the testosterone levels making it difficult to have an erection.
3. Don't indulge into higher-risk activities as your first times
Build your confidence and practice low- or no-risk activities. It helps to build trust and communication and gets you acquainted with the general idea of sex.
4. Seek out a therapist if you need to
If you have a history of sexual abuse or other kinds of abuse that might tamper with your current sex life and doesn't make you feel safe while sex., seek out for a therapist, counselor, or support group to assist you in healing.
5. Get tested
Get tested time and again while indulging in sex. When you are getting tested, make sure you get tested for as many STDs as possible. Gonorrhea, chlamydia, hepatitis, HIV, herpes and syphilis are some example.
6. Get Vaccinated
If you're under the age of 26, it is best to get vaccinated to protect yourself against HPV.
7. Use protection while anal sex
You might be trying out anal sex to avoid pregnancy. But don't forget to use condoms even while having anal sex. You are still open to different STDs without a condom.
8. Pee after sex
As weird as it sounds it can protect us from UTI(urinary tract infection). Thus it is best to pee after sex. As sexual intercourse can irritate your bladder which can cause infection. Peeing after sex gets rid of bacteria that may accumulate in your urethra.
9. Two condoms don't mean double safety
This is a myth and is more dangerous than the probability of one condom breaking.
Two lubricated condoms get slippery against each other and chances are that they can fall off and leave sperms inside you. It also leaves you open to contracting an STD.
10. Talk it out
Don't be shy about your needs and wants to your partner. Talk it out. Make your partner understand what makes you comfortable and what makes you uncomfortable. Victims of past sexual abuse should share what they are extremely uncomfortable with and how their partners can make you comfortable.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------