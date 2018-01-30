The Sexual Secrets Women Keep, Even From Themselves
A woman's mind harbors secrets, sexual secrets which she isn't aware of!
HIGHLIGHTS
A woman's sexual thoughts are shaped by a number of factors, but the one fascinating thing about them is that women are not aware of most of these themselves! Yes, these sexual thoughts and desires continue to be undetected by the conscious mind. These can be anything, ranging from the number of times you think about sex to the kind of things that arouse you sexually. So basically, these are sexual secrets, harbored by every woman's unconscious mind. Curious, aren't you?
We have listed the top 3 sexual secrets every woman's mind harbors (unconsciously):
1. Women think about sex more often than they realize
Sexual thoughts cross a woman's mind more often than they're aware of. One way of checking this is actually counting the number of times you thought about sex. You would not be able to be accurate numerically about this. These thoughts may occur more often than you realize. On an average, women reported that they think about sex 6 times a day. But the actual numbers exceed this figure, and that occurs unconsciously due to which we cannot specify the exact number. In a study, it was found that women and men are quite similar, which is contradictory to popular gender stereotypes.
2. They can be attracted to both sexes (subconsciously)
Where gay and straight men can clearly state what causes sexual attraction, straight women and lesbians cannot do so. This has been stated in a fascinating study which says that women may not be aware of what triggers sexual desires in them. When researchers showed 3 different types of sexual movies to men and women, one depicting a man and woman, one depicting only women and one depicting only men, men were clear as to which one led to sexual arousal in them. Women, however, did not give a solid answer. It was found that a woman's sexual desires are more flexible than those of men, and women with stronger sexual feelings could be attracted to both sexes.
3. A woman's sexual partner resembles with her brother
This one is something that most women would want to forget ASAP.
Heterosexual women are more likely to have sexual partners who resemble with their brother. In a study, female respondents were asked to compare the picture of the romantic partner of a woman with four other men, one of them being the picture of the woman's brother. Respondents ranked the picture of the brother most similar to the romantic partner of a woman. Authors here emphasized on the fact that women are more attracted to men who resembled with their brothers.
