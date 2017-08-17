Home » Sexual Health » Some Tips On How To Have Sex For The First Time
Some Tips On How To Have Sex For The First Time
Sex is supposed to be for fun and pleasure. Think about the person you are going to be with. Make it special by picking the right time for both of you. It is important for you and your partner to be ready - mentally, physically and emotionally. Here are tips for sex for the first time
Prepare yourself for sex for the first time
Protection first: Probably the most important part of the whole 'first time' experience, protection is a must. It not only leads to unwanted pregnancies, but it also protects you from STDs. You can choose your method - condoms, birth control pills or a diaphragm. Condoms are the best and easiest option as they protect you from STDs and help avoid pregnancies.
Every woman does not bleed: In India, there is a myth on the 'virginity' of a girl. Many people think that they can identify a virgin, by seeing if she bleeds the first time she has sex. This is just a myth. All women do not bleed during their first time. This is because the hymen is an extremely delicate tissue that is present across the mouth of the vagina. This hymen can split very easily, even while doing the most normal things like during dancing, running, jumping, cycling, swimming, exercising and a variety of other things.
Virginity woes: First off, if both of you are virgins, know that it will be awkward and not all that perfect. It will definitely feel good, but not all that great. It will take time for you to get comfortable. It takes a while for two people to get into sync and know what the other one likes and does not. So ease into the situation, relax and enjoy each other. Just let it happen and do not hurry into other things like foreplay.
Pain need not be a hurdle: Pain during your first time is normal. There might be bleeding. But remember that the pain is different for different women and anxiety about the pain just makes the situation worse. Moreover, the pain goes away after a short period of time and you will feel pleasure. So relax and enjoy the moment.
Foreplay is as important as sex itself: The most important thing about sex is foreplay, so have fun while you are at it. Experiment with your boundaries and see what your partner like
