Is It Safe For A Heart Disease Patient To Have Sex
Heart patients and their spouses frequently perceive sexual intimacy as stressful or even life threatening.
Sexual activity is a normal human instinct, which protects men and women against feelings of isolation. It offers them an opportunity to be free of mental stress and tension by gestures such as touching, hugging, caressing and fantasy. Intercourse is the ultimate expression of sexuality. Heart patients and their spouses frequently perceive sexual intimacy as stressful or even life threatening. Their fears and doubts are often not clarified by physicians and other health care providers, who may also feel inhibited while discussing sexual matters with their patients. Majority of the patients, therefore receive little or no instructions about resuming sex after a heart attack or heart surgery. Those who are instructed frequently don't receive adequate information. Often the spouse is excluded from counseling. Without proper guidance, both patient and spouse rely on their own knowledge, myths and misconception to cope up with their unfounded fears of sexual inadequacy, impotence and death during intercourse.
Sexual problems in heart disease
Male heart patients frequently report a reduction in frequency and satisfaction of intercourse after heart attack or heart surgery. Sexual desire may decrease, leading to inhibition of feelings and failure of erection. Some men also experience premature ejaculation. Yet, such problems do occur in as many as 40% of happily married normal couples too. A strong emotional relationship between spouses lessens the occurrence of sexual dissatisfaction after a heart attack. Relatively few studies have been carried out regarding sexual activities of female patients with heart disease.
Psychological basis of sexual problems
Two primary psychological reactions interfere with resumption of normal sex after a heart attack:
Physical effort of sexual intercourse with spouse is comparable to climbing a flight of stairs or walking briskly. Therefore, most of the people should be able to return to their previous level of sexual activity after recovering from a heart attack or CABG. Here are some practical tips to regain a normal sex life.
Causes of sexual problems in heart disease
Conclusion
Sexual intercourse after a heart attack is not a risky endeavour. To the contrary, it is normal, also to be desirable and healthy provided it is undertaken with a familiar partner. If someone can walk on a treadmill, climb 2 flights of stairs at a good pace without breathlessness, palpitations or chest pain, his physical condition is good enough to resume normal sex.
