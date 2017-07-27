ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Sex Life!

A healthy sexual relationship is essential for a successful relationship. But these common mistakes might prevent you from achieving that status.
3-Min Read
Maintain a healthy sex life for a successful relationship

In every relationship, the golden period is always temporary. But with time it gives way to stress and certain issues you have to deal with. Even the sex does not remain as simple as it used to be! Physical intimacy is essential for a relationship to work. The physical and emotional intimacy that occurs as the result of a healthy sex life is undeniable. It becomes all the more important for couples to maintain a healthy sex life. If you believe you're going through issues in your relationship, read below to find what might be going wrong.

1. Lack of communication

A talk can be more open and intimate than you believe it to be. It will make you feel vulnerable and protected at the same time. If you have no idea what is going on with your partner, there are chances you will become disconnected to them inside and outside the bedroom. You are not an automaton only looking for physical pleasure, connect with your partner on a personal level.

2. Technology

No we don't mean the amount printed on your electricity bill, however huge it might be. We're talking about your electronic devices. Our minds have become accustomed to react to any technological signal, be it a new notification or an important call. Bringing in the devices in your love dome will make your concentration fickle and you won't remain focussed in the act.

3. Unnecessary Stress

We all know sex is an amazing stress buster. But if taken other way around, stress can harm your sexual life and drain out your libido. For millions of men, erectile dysfunction is nothing more than a stress response that triggers a classic mind-body phenomenon. Even for women stress becomes a negative indicator and abstains them for attaining sexual pleasure.

4. Lack of Faith

An unresolved fight which happened weeks before can be detrimental for your sexual relationship. Sex is an intimate act which demands your faith in your partner. If you cannot resolve the issue on your own you might need the help of a third person party. But don't let the unresolved issues buried within, they will suffocate your sex life.

5. Fitness

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Well, no exercise will make jack even more dull in the bed. Your body pumps many hormones when you are having an intercourse. Regular aerobic workouts keep blood flowing and make the arteries produce nitric oxide, which is key to sexual arousal. Both men and women who don't exercise are more likely to experience arousal issues. Plus, being fit creates positive self-esteem, which also can boost your sex drive.

6. Stop Being Too Normal

Everyone has a kinky side. You just have to be patient enough for your partner to reveal it. If you always stick to the basic routine it will get boring. You have to step out of your comfort zone once in a while. Don't be shy to try some new alternatives. Keep the adventure factor turned on and find new ways to make the sex more interesting.

7. Stop The Excessive Medicines

Many drugs have a direct harmful effect on your sex drive. New research has shown that men who take drugs are more likely to have performance issues in the bedroom, even years after they have stopped taking them.



