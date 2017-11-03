Home » Sexual Health » Don't Fall For These Myths About Masturbation!
Masturbation is nothing but a healthy way of releasing sexual energies. Let's debunk the many myths about masturbation
Masturbation is still a challenging topic for us to talk about. Even in the closest and most comfortable relationships, there may be struggles in regard to this subject matter. Many myths about masturbation have raised from the belief back in history where people believed that sex was only meant for procreation. It is not unusual for men, and quite a few women, to masturbate in addition to regular sex with their partners. Not many like to reveal the fact that they masturbate. This is something that is completely normal and healthy despite the negative messages an individual receives from their family or friends.
When individuals enter sexual relationships, there is a presumption that it’s wrong to continue masturbating because it is no longer necessary. This does not stand true. Most of the people use masturbation as a tool to relieve stress. Some believe that only teenagers masturbate. The practice usually begins during our adolescence but all adults practice it at some point of time in their life. Masturbation is nothing but a healthy way of releasing sexual energies.
Numerous myths still exist in our culture in respect to masturbation.
Myth 1: Masturbation can damage the genitals
Reality: The biological purpose of life is to reproduce, genitals have evolved to be tough and resilient organs. The risk per se is chafing of tender genital skin during extended sessions.
Myth 2: Masturbation is only for men
Reality: Females masturbate as much as males do. However, they tend to report it less than males due to the social stigma attached to it. Further, it has been observed that females tend to reduce or discontinue masturbation once they get into meaningful sexual relationships.
Myth 3: Masturbation causes mental health problems
Reality: Masturbation usually causes only guilt. The reason being that they have been hearing from their family that it’s unnatural and perverted. If your religion vilifies masturbation, that’s between you and God. Sexuality experts have agreed that masturbation is normal, healthy and it does not cause any sort of physical or mental health problems.
Myth 4: Masturbation results in low sperm count
Reality: Masturbation will lead to ejaculation. This does not have any long-term effects on the sperm quality or count. If a couple is trying to conceive, regular masturbating can lower the sperm count and make it more difficult to get pregnant.
Myth 5: Masturbation causes blindness
Reality: Medical science has confirmed that masturbation does not lead to blindness and that it is normal and healthy. Studies say that there is no link between masturbation and blindness.
