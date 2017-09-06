Home » Sexual Health » Gentlemen Here’s Why You Tend To Lose Erection Midway
When a man is anxious or scared in any way, he experiences an adrenaline rush which leads to vascular contraction preventing blood circulation to the penis and preventing the erection from taking place.
When a man is anxious or scared in any way, he experiences an adrenaline rush which leads to vascular contraction preventing blood circulation to the penis and preventing the erection from taking place, even if it does, he is unable to maintain it for long. And when a man loses erection during intercourse, it is no longer a pleasurable experience for both partners. It is just an act of discomfort, uneasiness and even despair, again a negative experience registered in the mind of both partners. And this trail may even go on like a domino process.
Some of the major causes of losing erection are:
1. Alcohol
If he is high on alcohol, maintaining erection is difficult. This is because alcohol silent your nerve receptors, preventing the apt amount of excitement. The sad drink will make your body low on energy and prevent you from reaching an orgasm.
2. Weight
An overweight man may experience difficulty in reaching erection. This is because excessive weight damages or even blocks blood vessels, not allowing blood to reach the penis and keep it firm. The same happens when you are engaged in smoking. Good enough reason to quit and start working out!
3. Stress
It can be due to anything. Stress can lead you to lose erection during intercourse. The root of it all is the hampered blood flow to the penis and stress also leads you to the same condition. Though people call love-making a stress-relieving act, but when you are too stressed out, the act of love is also hampered.
4. A physiological problem or medication
It can be two different results altogether, diabetes, heart problem or reaction from some strong medication. Some medicines kill your sex drive or even lower your energy levels, make you drowsy and unwilling to have sex.
A good sexual function can be done by maintaining erection throughout. For this you need a stress-free mind, when you are calm and at ease. No stereotypes involved, sex surely is a stress-buster but if you are too stressed to make the most of it, it can only prove to be a disappointing and discomforting experience for you and your partner.
