From Lifestyle Changes To Medical Breakthroughs: A Comprehensive Guide To Treating Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile Dysfunction is a common issues in men these days. Men who experience any symptoms of ED must visit their doctor for early diagnosis and effective treatment options.
  By: Dr Ashish Sabharwal  Updated: Jun 14, 2023 10:01 IST
Erectile Dysfunction can occur at any age

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) refers to the inability of a man to achieve or maintain an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse. It is a very common problem in males. It can occur at any age, however, ED and reduced sexual desire become more prevalent as men get older. Due to lifestyle habits and increased awareness, there is an increase in number of young men with complaints of ED.

Causes of ED

There are various factors that can contribute to the increasing incidence of ED among young men.



•    Modern lifestyle that is characterised by sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, high levels of stress, consumption of alcohol and tobacco. This leads to a range of health problems such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, all of which are known risk factors for ED.

•    Use of technology can also be a contributing factor in the rise of ED cases in young men. The frequent use of mobile phones, tablets, and laptop computers has reduced physical exercise and increased sedentary behaviour. This, in turn, can lead to lack of physical fitness and weight gain, both of which are risk factors for ED.



•    Anxiety, depression and stress are psychological factors that can cause ED in men.

Management and treatment options for ED

Lifestyle changes

The initial stage of the treatment for ED addresses lifestyle changes, psychological or relationship problems. Sex therapy is indicated particularly when there is a significant psychological contribution to ED and when there is no response to medical management.

Oral treatment

Further to lifestyle changes, first-line oral medicinal therapy is an oral inhibitor. Medicines work best when taken 1-2 hours before sexual intercourse. Daily consumption may also improve ED in men who have prostate enlargement or benign prostatic hyperplasia. You should know that inhibitors do not create sexual stimuli. They only help with getting and maintaining an erection when there is adequate external sexual stimulation.

Treatment through advanced medical devices

•    Vacuum erection devices (VED): Patients have shown high levels of satisfaction and improvement when treatment with vacuum erection devices. They can be an effective and low-cost treatment option for any men with ED.

•    Apart from this, penile implant is a restorative treatment option. It is a very effective treatment no matter the aetiology or severity of the ED and even if all other treatments have failed.

•    Surgeries for the insertion of penile implants are typically performed relatively easily, with patience leaving the hospital within 24 hours post the implant. Following the treatment, patients are subject to post-operative check-ups, and the patient is instructed on how to use the device. Further follow-up occurs one year after surgery.

Advancements and medical breakthroughs have made it possible to treat ED is most effective way.  People who experience any symptoms of ED must visit their doctor for early diagnosis and effective treatment options.

(Dr Ashish Sabarwal, Senior Consultant Urologist and Robotic Prostate Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, Delhi and Director of Blue-Ribbon Prostate Clinic, New Delhi)

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. 


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

