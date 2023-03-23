Home »  Sexual Health »  Fertility: Eating These 7 Foods Could Help Improve Your Fertility

Our diet can influence our fertility. In this article, we list seven fertility-friendly foods to include in your diet.
You can increase your chances of conceiving by improving your diet and eating healthy foods

Infertility can be a frustrating and heart-wrenching experience for couples trying to conceive. While there are various medical treatments available for boosting fertility, you may also want to explore the power of food in improving your chances of conception. Read on as we list seven fertility-friendly foods to include in your diet.

7 Foods that will help improve your fertility:

1. Leafy Greens



Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, collards, broccoli, and asparagus are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can support fertility. These vegetables are rich in folate, a B-vitamin that plays a critical role in DNA synthesis and cell division. Folate also helps to prevent neural tube defects in babies. Leafy greens also provide iron, which is important for healthy ovulation and menstruation.

2. Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are bursting with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. Antioxidants can help to protect your eggs and sperm from free-radical damage, while vitamin C can improve sperm quality and motility. 

3. Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, pistachios, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds are rich sources of healthy fats, protein, and minerals. These foods can balance your hormones, reduce inflammation, and support optimal reproductive function. Nuts and seeds are also a great snack option for avoiding processed foods and sugary treats.

4. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which can improve blood flow to the reproductive organs, reduce inflammation, and enhance cognitive function. Omega-3s can also boost male fertility by increasing sperm count and motility. You can also opt for fish oils to boost overall health. 

5. Avocados

Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit that contains healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, potassium, and vitamins C, E, and K. Avocado can help to regulate your menstrual cycle, support healthy ovulation, and supply essential nutrients for a developing foetus. This fruit also contains folate, which is important for foetal brain development.

6. Legumes

Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, beans, and peas are high in complex carbohydrates, fibre, protein, and minerals. These foods can stabilise your blood sugar, reduce insulin resistance, and support healthy ovulation. Legumes are also a great source of folate, iron, and zinc, which are vital for reproductive health.

7. Whole Grains

Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, oats, and barley are packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These foods can improve your digestive health, reduce inflammation, and balance your hormones, allowing for healthy ovulation and conception. Whole grains also provide slow-releasing carbohydrates that can help to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

In conclusion, incorporating these seven fertility-friendly foods into your diet can provide you with important nutrients, reduce inflammation, balance your hormones, and boost your chances of conception. It's important to note, however, that food alone cannot guarantee fertility success. 

You should also engage in regular exercise, get adequate sleep, manage your stress levels, and avoid smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and exposure to toxins. Consult your doctor before making any major dietary changes or starting any new supplements.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases