Every 3rd 40-Plus Indian Suffers From Lack Of Libido
Every third person above 40 years in India suffers from lack of libido due to testosterone deficiency syndrome (TDS), finds a study.
The study, conducted on 745 patients by a team of researchers from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, showed most commonly reported symptom by these patients was lack of energy followed by poor erection and loss of libido (decrease in sexual drive), as per a statement.
Dr Sudhir Chadha, the author of the study, said there is significant co-relation between testosterone deficiency syndrome, Vitamin D deficiency, diabetes and coronary heart disease.
"TDS is a real phenomenon with a prevalence of 28.99 per cent in our study population which means that every third person above the age of 40 years is suffering from testosterone deficiency," the statement quoted him as saying.
