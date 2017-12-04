ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Ever Heard Of Sexsomnia? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Ever Heard Of Sexsomnia? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Yes, people can engage in sex when asleep! Read all about it here.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 4, 2017 03:48 IST
2-Min Read
Ever Heard Of Sexsomnia? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Sexsomnia is a real condition and is something you need to be concerned about

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. People who engage in sleep sex are usually not aware of it
  2. There are extreme and violent aspects of this condition as well
  3. This problem can put your relationship at risk and awkward situations

Sleep; a time for relaxation, peace and rejuvenation, or, a time for sex!

But how can a person engage in sex when asleep?

Well, turns out, a person can. Sleep sex is not a myth; it is a real condition and is termed as sexsomnia. Where you may have heard of conditions like sleep walking, sleep talking and sleep eating, this one is quite unheard of. People who engage in sleep sex or experience arousal during this time are usually not aware of it.

RELATED STORIES

'5 Reasons Why Morning Sex Is Better Than Night Sex'

'Why You Should Stop Worrying About How Much Sex Others Are Having?'


The intensity of this condition varies in people. Some experience moaning, groping, masturbation and sex with their partner. There are extreme and violent aspects of this condition as well where the victim can get violent and dangerous.

Sexsomnia can be genetic and even gender-biased. Study reveals that males account for two-third of all sexsomnia cases. Causes of this condition include drugs, alcohol, stress and fatigue. Though, there is no conclusive proof that these are the only reasons to blame for the condition.

The effects of sexsomnia

Sexsomnia may sound like a normal condition but it is not. Where you may feel that it occurs and comes to an end then itself, the fact is that it affects you to quite an extent. It can affect your daily life to levels you are not really aware of. It can lead to:

1. Anger

2. Confusion

3. Fear

4. Guilt

5. Repulsion

6. Shame

All these negative emotions and the reason, sleep sex. This problem can put your relationship at risk and expose it to awkward situations. In extreme situations, you can also be charged with sexual assault and abuse. Therefore, if you are experiencing any such condition, you must see a sexologist.

Or, you can also use our set of techniques!

1. Communicate

Talk to your partner about this. If you are suffering from this condition or if he/she is, talk it out. That is where the treatment begins.

2. Pen down the triggers

Note what triggers this condition in your partner or in you. Is it alcohol, stress, sleep-deprivation or is it a cocktail of them all?

3. Define your boundaries

Sexsomnia is nothing to feel strange about or be scared of. If your partner is dealing with it, it is not your fault. Neither is it a reason for you to just live with it. You could also try sleeping in different beds for some time. This can be a very helpful way of reducing the stress in your relationship.

And if none works for you, you can visit a sexologist.

Though it may sound funny and horny to some, sexsomnia is one condition you need to be concerned about and take appropriate action for. 



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Most Effective Natural Remedies For Dry Skin In Winters
Most Effective Natural Remedies For Dry Skin In Winters

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Skipping Breakfast Strongly Linked To Weight Gain

'The Woebot Will See You Now' - The Rise Of Chatbot Therapy

A Piece Of Cheese A Day Can Keep Heart Attacks Away!

Medication For Controlling Migraine Pain Identified!

When Healing's Needed, Seek Out These Immunity-Boosting Foods

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------