Are You Using These Sexual Positions? You May Get Penile Fracture, Says Study
The experts identified and analysed the, "relationship between sexual position and severity of penile fracture" in heterosexual encounters to enlist the following most dangerous sexual positions.
These sexual positions may cause penile fractures in men.
- The study was conducted by researchers in London, UK.
- Doggy Style identified as most dangerous, has 41% risk of penile fracture
- Missionary and cowgirl are also dangerous, may cause penile fracture.
As per the study, the "doggy style" was the most dangerous position, posing a risk of a whopping 41 per cent penile fractures in men.
The research comes after a recent finding that revealed the UK's favorite sexual positions.
With a 25 percent risk of penile fracture cases, the world-famous and very common, Missionary position was the runner-up, being the second most dangerous sexual position for penile fractures, followed by the cowgirl position (woman on top), the study added.
The authors of the study said, "We do not observe differences between the severity of the penile fracture between the 'doggy style' and 'man-on-top', but the 'doggy style' had more severity of penile fracture when compared with 'woman-on-top."
Information on 90 patients, who had been diagnosed with penile fractures, was gathered and therefore, the dangers of different sex positions was assessed by analyzing the mechanisms of each individual's injury.
The average age of the participants was 39.
It also came to notice that the missionary and the "doggy style" showed more associations with "bilateral fractures of the corpus cavernosum and urethral lesions."