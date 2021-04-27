8 Tips From Expert That Can Help You Boost Fertility
Infertility is a common issue these days. Both men and women can experience infertility. Here are some ways to naturally boost infertility.
Several factors can affect your fertility
The journey to parenthood can sometimes get complicated but know that you are not alone in this difficulty. Many couples face infertility as it affects about fifteen percent of couples. Fortunately, there are some natural methods to provide your fertility a boost. Lifestyle and food changes can help raise fertility. Below are eight helpful tips to promote fertility and become pregnant faster.
Ways to boost your fertility
1. Eat foods rich in antioxidants
Antioxidants like folate and zinc can enhance fertility for men and women. They take out the free radicals inside your body, known for harming both egg cells and sperm. Foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, and nuts are full of beneficial antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, folate, beta carotene, and lutein. So, eat as much of these foods as possible; they will give your fertility a massive boost.
2. Cut down on carbs if you have PCOS
Many fertility specialists recommend a lower-carb consumption diet (less than forty-five percent of calories are from carbs) for women having PCOS. Several studies show that managing carb consumption has beneficial effects on a few aspects of PCOS. A lower-carb diet helps you maintain a healthy weight, reduce insulin levels, and encourage fat loss. This, in turn, assists in menstrual regularity.
3. Eat fewer refined carbs
It is not only the carbohydrate's amount that is important but also the form. Refined carbs are particularly problematic. These foods include sugary drinks and foods, also processed grains such as rice, white pasta, and bread.
Refined carbs get absorbed quickly, causing an unexpected increase in insulin levels and blood sugar. A continuous rise in insulin levels can lead to less production of reproductive hormones. It is because your body feels that it does not require the reproductive hormones. Hence, this can contribute to a reduction in ovulation and egg maturation. As PCOS is related to raised insulin levels, refined carbs can make it worse.
4. Eat more fibre
Fibre helps your body to remove extra hormones and have a balanced blood sugar level. Some forms of fibre can get rid of extra estrogen by binding it to your intestines. Then the excess estrogen is taken out from the body as waste.
5. Swap protein sources
Exchanging few animal proteins (such as meat, fish, and eggs) with vegetable protein sources (such as beans, nuts, and seeds) is related to decreased infertility risk. Try to replace a few of the proteins in your everyday diet with protein from nuts, vegetables, beans, lentils, and low mercury fish.
6. Get active
Exercise has many benefits for your complete health, which involves raised fertility. Moderate physical activity is effective for increasing fertility in men and women, particularly people with obesity.
Remember, moderation is essential. Several high-intensity exercises have been associated with decreased fertility in some women. High-intensity exercise can shift the energy balance in your body and negatively affect your reproductive system. If you wish to have an exercise routine, add moderate intensity and rise gradually.
7. Take time to relax
Stress can affect the chances of conceiving. It is because when your stress levels increase, your opportunities of conceiving decrease. It is due to the hormonal changes that occur when you become stressed. Receiving counselling can decrease depression and anxiety levels. It can also raise your opportunities for conceiving. Also, do not forget to find time for yourself.
8. Aim for a healthy weight
Weight is the most significant factor of infertility in women and men. Remaining overweight or underweight is associated with raised infertility. It is because the fat quantity stored in your body affects menstrual activity. Being obese is particularly associated with the irregularity and lack of ovulation in menstruation. It causes impaired egg growth.
To enhance your opportunities of conceiving, learn to maintain your weight sustainably and healthily. Proper nutrition is essential for a healthy body, reproductive system, and it assists you in conceiving. Consuming a healthy diet and effective lifestyle changes can assist in encouraging fertility. It prepares your body for pregnancy as well.
If you wish to become pregnant, you should begin making healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices now. However, do not allow worry and stress to bring you down.
Everybody can attain parenthood no matter their age. If you have planned for IVF, adopting the above tips in your everyday routine will raise your successful IVF and pregnancy opportunities.
(Dr Nandita Palshetkar is a Gynaecologist and Infertility specialist at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai)
