7 Signs You Need To Visit A Sexologist Right Now
Your relationship troubles in the bedroom, whether physical or mental can be solved. A visit to the sexologist is a must, if any of these is true for you.
Inability to reach an orgasm or preference to do it alone is not normal and sexologists can help
HIGHLIGHTS
- If you don't enjoy intercourse or have trouble in orgasms
- If you are confused about your sexual orientation
- If the pace of your sexual relationship is not right for you
You both are often 'not in the mood' for it
If there has been too much time since you did it because you don't like physical intimacy anymore, this may lead to dissatisfaction. It may be either due to hormonal changes or pregnancy or psychological issues.
Your orgasms are evasive
If your orgasms have suddenly switch from easy to come to impossible to achieve and you are unable to reach the climax despite simulation, desire and energy between you both, visit the sexologist right away.
Sexual desire is all that's on your mind
On the flipside, if you are tormented by sexual thought all day long that are inhibiting your work life or other things, a sexologist may be able to figure out the root problem of your sex addiction.
You prefer doing it alone more often
While masturbation is natural and normal, if your preference of sexual activity is limited to yourself and not with your partner, this can create problems in your relationship and a therapist may be able to figure out why this happens.
Your body doesn't cooperate during intercourse
Problems like erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, vaginal dryness, painful sex can lead to embarrassment, anxiety and dissatisfaction for you both. These can be medically treated f you visit and take help from a sexual therapist.
You are thinking about your sexual identity
Questions about which side you lie on in the sexuality scale can trouble a person at any age, of any gender and regardless of how many relationships a person has had in the past. Your sexual orientation may be different from the one you are born with if you feel trapped in a girl or boy's identity.
You both enjoy different tunes
If your sexual relation is progressing at a speed that you don't like or you prefer to explore different kinks like anal or BDSM, communication is essential, both with your partner and with a sexologist if you are able to reach a common point.
Also read: Top 3 reasons for sexual incompatibility