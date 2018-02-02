4 Things To Know About Being Mostly Heterosexual
Mostly heterosexual is a new sexual orientation. Know all about it here.
These people can be 85% heterosexual, but 15% of them is attracted to the same sex
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mostly Heterosexuals are more about attraction that action
- They are more stable over the years than bisexuals
- They have a consistent language to define their sexual orientation
The three basic sexualities are all we know, heterosexual, bisexual and homosexual. That's where it ends, right? Turns out, it doesn't! There's more, there's the 'mostly heterosexual' orientation. The mostly heterosexual set of people are actually more attracted to the opposite sex but have some scale of attraction to the same sex as well. So if you measure on a scale from 0 (exclusively heterosexual) to 6 (exclusively homosexual), mostly heterosexual would be the 1s. These people can be 85% heterosexual, but 15% of them is attracted to the same sex as well. And this one is now recognized as a different sexual orientation category altogether.
We have compiled a list of the top 4 things that you need to know about the mostly heterosexual group of people. Take a look.
1. They are more about attraction that action
Heterosexuals are outward and honest about their feelings towards the opposite sex. However, the mostly heterosexual group is different in this case. They may feel attracted towards a person of the same sex, but they won't put their feelings into action. They would prefer to stand back and fantasize about the other person than to go up to them, take them home and do the deed.
2. There are a number of '1s' out there than you are aware of
There is more number of heterosexuals out there than what you are aware of. A little bit of gay in you isn't that bad, is it? 9.5% women across the world are identified as mostly heterosexuals and 4.1% of men are identified as the same.
3. They are more stable over the years than bisexuals
Three different studies showed data that proved that people who are mostly heterosexual are more stable over years. They found that half of the people identified as mostly heterosexuals in adolescence continued to be the same as adults.
4. These people had a consistent language to define their sexual orientation
Mostly heterosexuals tend to use similar language while explaining how they feel about their sexuality. They made statements like, '85% heterosexual' and 'slightly homosexual without any romantic feelings for the same sex.'
