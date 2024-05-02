Home »  Pregnancy »  Vitamin D Supplements During Pregnancy: Understanding The Importance

According to the World Health Organisation, vitamin D deficiency is quite common among pregnant women and is associated with a higher risk of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes mellitus, preterm birth, and other tissue-specific conditions.
Vitamin D is essential during pregnancy for both the mother and the baby

The nutritional requirements of a woman increase during pregnancy. Usually, diet alone cannot help meet these requirements. Therefore, women are usually given dietary supplements from the very beginning of their pregnancy. Iron and calcium supplements are the two most common supplements that moms-to-be take. Similarly, vitamin D is also essential during pregnancy for both the mother and the growing baby. If you are wondering why, keep reading to know more.

Importance of vitamin D for pregnant women

  • Vitamin D helps with the absorption of calcium in the body. Therefore, it plays a crucial role in the development of the bones and muscles of the baby.
  • It helps the expectant mother maintain bone, muscle and teeth health.
  • According to the World Health Organisation, vitamin D deficiency is quite common among pregnant women and is associated with a higher risk of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes mellitus, preterm birth, and other tissue-specific conditions.
  • Some studies also highlight that vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy may reduce the risk of asthma in children between 3-6 years.
  • Vitamin D can also support the mother's immune system.


How much vitamin D is required

The World Health Organisation does not recommend oral vitamin D supplementation for all pregnant women.



According to the US National Institutes of Health, all pregnant women should be supplemented with 600 IU/day of vitamin D3.

However, whether pregnant or not, one should not take supplements without consulting their healthcare expert. During pregnancy, your doctor might check your vitamin D levels first and then add supplements accordingly.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

