Pregnancy & Yoga: 6 Asanas To Help Maintain Your Physical Fitness
Yoga can help boost mental & physical health of the baby and the mother during pregnancy
Yoga can be beneficial for pregnant women. It can help in maintaining fitness during pregnancy by improving flexibility, strength, and balance. Additionally, yoga can help alleviate common pregnancy discomforts such as back pain, swelling, and insomnia.
It also provides relaxation and stress relief, which can contribute to an overall sense of well-being during pregnancy. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare provider before beginning any exercise program during pregnancy, including yoga, to ensure it is safe for individual circumstances. Read on as we list which yoga poses can boost fitness during pregnancy and how to perform them.
Here are 6 yoga asanas that pregnant women can safely perform:
1. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
2. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
3. Trikonasana
- Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface
- Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward
- The heels ought to be parallel to one another
- Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat
- You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso
- Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side
4. Setu Bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
5. Viparita Karani
- In this pose, you are required to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degree angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
6. Savasana
- Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
However, it is important to consult with your healthcare provider before starting or continuing any exercise routine during pregnancy, including yoga. Additionally, practicing prenatal yoga under the guidance of a certified prenatal yoga instructor can provide specific modifications and ensure the safety of both the mother and the baby.
