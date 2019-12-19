Pregnancy Winter Care: Safety Tips For Pregnant Women To Fight The Cold Weather
If you are pregnant you need to follow some precautions during the winter season. With a drop in temperature there are many changes that every pregnant woman must make. Here are some tips straight from experts which will help you manage the winter season easily.
Pregnancy: During the winter season pregnant women must follow some precautions
HIGHLIGHTS
- During pregnancy you need to follow some precautions
- Proper diet should be during pregnancy
- Pregnant women can also perform some simple exercises
Pregnancy is the most beautiful phase of life for a woman. A mother tries her best to safeguard her baby from any possible risk. If you are pregnant you need to follow some precautions during the winter season. With a drop in temperature there are many changes that every pregnant woman must make. During the winter season there is an increased risk of flu, common cold, chills, cough, fever and many more discomforts. For all the pregnant women here are some tips straight from experts which will help you manage the winter season easily.
Pregnancy: Winter care tips from experts
Dr. Sandeep Chadha who is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist explains, "As the temperature has suddenly dipped, pregnant women should become extra-cautious of their health. After pregnancy, your immune system is likely to change. As a result of these changes, chances of contracting cold or cough at some point during your pregnancy become high. In addition, your illness may last longer. It's important to wrap up warm and minimise your expose to extreme cold. Make sure you are eating nutritiously and getting the necessary amount of sleep. In addition to this, it is important that you take your prenatal vitamins, as well as probiotics so that you have a strong immune system. One also needs to drink plenty of fluids."
Dr. Ritu Sethi, Gynecologist & Principal Consultant also explains, "During pregnancy a woman's body goes through many hormonal and physical changes which make her more vulnerable than other times. Moreover, during winters the chilly weather can cause infections, cold, fever and cough which calls for a healthy diet. It is also important to keep your skin hydrated to counter prevalent dryness and lack of moisture in the air, so consume plenty of fluids to maintain adequate hydration. Flu vaccine is recommended to maintain the strength of your immune system so that it can counter common diseases. A healthy and rich diet of immunity boosting foods like spinach, ginger, almonds, Indian gooseberry, yogurt, garlic, milk, fatty fish, red bell peppers and broccoli must be taken. Skin exposure to cold weather must be minimized."
(Dr. Sandeep Chadha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Noida)
(Dr. Ritu Sethi, Gynecologist & Principal Consultant, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
