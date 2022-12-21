Pregnancy: Taking Care Of You And Your Baby In Your Third Trimester
It is very important to take good care of the mother and the child throughout the pregnancy. Keep these points in mind to do the same.
While pregnant, it is necessary to eat nutritious food and take good care of yourself
Pregnancy can be a beautiful yet difficult and confusing time to go through, especially for new expecting mothers. With so many suggestions, tips, and nuskhas from family, friends, neighbors, and strangers, it can be difficult to know what to do and what not to do. It is crucial for the mother to take care of herself and her baby throughout pregnancy, and special care must be taken during the third semester as childbirth comes closer. Being confused at this stage and missing important steps can be dangerous. Here are a few suggestions on how the mother can take care of herself and her child in the third trimester:
1. Staying stress-free
The third trimester begins with the 28th week of pregnancy and can be a very stressful and anxious time for a mother because she must look after her health, the pregnancy, and future preparations for welcoming the child, in addition to other day-to-day tasks. Although it is impossible to eliminate stress, it is advised that one should reduce stress-causing factors by not engaging in fights, avoiding toxic people, surrounding oneself with loving and helpful people, and researching and planning for all kinds of situations prior to avoiding anxiety.
2. Making sure to be healthy
It is crucial to meet the nutritional needs of the pregnant woman in the third trimester by eating fruits and green leafy vegetables. Ensure that there is no lack of foods that give DHA, Calcium, Vitamin D, Iron, Protein, Magnesium, and essential fats, as these nutrients are essential for the mother's health and the baby's growth.
3. Appropriate rest
As women get closer to the delivery, they might start to feel more tired and weak, which may cause problems like irritation, insomnia, and difficulty sleeping. For them, it is recommended to take adequate rest as and when required. Resting energizes the body, improves mood, and allows you to deal with other issues more effectively. They should remember not to take any sleeping pills without first consulting their doctor.
4. Reduce risk
It is best to avoid risks like travelling to difficult places, doing heavy exercises, or consuming any food or medicine that can have potentially harmful components.
5. Be attentive to complications
Sometimes, women start to experience complications during their pregnancy, such as bleeding, severe headaches, sudden water breaking without going into labor, decreased movement of the body, a cold or fever that would not go away, or leakage from breasts. All complications are different and may have a little or a huge impact, depending on the circumstances. Connecting with the doctor as soon as people notice these symptoms will provide the best chance for an effective recovery.
It is best for women to keep in frequent touch with their doctor during their third trimester to discuss any worries, and any potential complications due to previous health conditions, plan the delivery and understand specific dos and don'ts. With correct planning, informed decisions, and helpful people, pregnancy can become a good and joyous experience.
Content by: Dr. Ranjana Becon, Consultant - Obs & Gynae, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.