Pregnancy: Best Exercises For Pregnant Women In Third Trimester
In this article, we list exercises and some tips to make sure you exercise safely through your third trimester.
Pregnancy symptoms can be reduced through regular yet moderate-level exercising
Every healthy lifestyle should include exercise. One of the finest methods to increase energy, reduce stress, control weight, and promote general well-being, it's equally crucial during pregnancy. However, it goes without saying that having a baby is a lot of work. Even when you aren't exercising, it's normal to feel worn out and sore.
Regular exercise, however, can actually assist you in feeling better about your body changes and relieve some of the more unpleasant pregnancy symptoms. In this article, we list exercises and exercise tips to make sure you exercise safely through your third trimester.
Try these exercises and tips to workout safely during pregnancy:
1. Take enough breaks
In the third trimester of your pregnancy, it's crucial to pay attention to your body when exercising. Late-stage pregnancy is not the time to begin a hard, demanding training regimen since exercising should feel nice. Stop what you're doing and take a break if you have symptoms like pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or excessive sweating.
2. Walk
One of the best exercises for pregnant women is walking. Try running if walking doesn't provide a sufficient cardiovascular workout. However, starting a running routine during pregnancy is not advised. There is no need to discontinue if you have maintained it through week 27 unless you are experiencing particular health problems or discomfort.
3. Try swimming
In addition to feeling amazing during pregnancy, swimming is a terrific workout since the water relieves pressure and weight from your joints and ligaments, allowing you to move with little to no pain. You can safely and easily increase your heart rate by swimming laps or participating in water aerobics, either individually or in a group setting.
4. Pilates
Pilates is excellent during pregnancy because it focuses on building your centre and pelvic region, which assists with balance, relaxation, and labour and delivery. This is in addition to the moderate movements that are suitable for pregnant women. Search for a pregnancy-specific course with trainers who are qualified to teach prenatal lessons if you're looking for a decent class to take.
5. Yoga
Women who are pregnant can benefit from prenatal yoga lessons by maintaining suppleness and limber joints. According to one study, yoga may also aid in the management of pain and stress. dependable source. A few advantages of yoga are building up the muscles, increasing blood flow and supporting optimum blood pressure, improving relaxation and flexibility, and teaching women relaxation techniques for labour and delivery.
Other things to keep in mind:
- On most days of the week, if not all of them, try to engage in moderate-intensity physical exercise for at least 30 minutes. Begin with multiple sessions that are each 15 minutes long and work your way up to lengthier sessions.
- Use your body as a map. When you can talk regularly (but cannot sing), you are exercising at a good intensity, and you don't tyre out too rapidly.
- Start building up to moderate-intensity exercise by beginning with low-intensity exercises like walking or swimming.
- Maintain this level of exercise throughout your pregnancy, unless it is difficult for you to do so if you are healthy and are not having any pregnancy issues.
- Follow the advice of your physician, physiotherapist, or other healthcare specialists.
Make sure to keep these tips in mind when trying to work out.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.