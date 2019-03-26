ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Pregnancy »  Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Increase Miscarriage Risk: Study

Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Increase Miscarriage Risk: Study

The findings showed that after the eighth week of pregnancy, women who had worked two or more night shifts had a 32 per cent higher risk of miscarriage compared with women who had not worked any night shifts.

  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 26, 2019 03:42 IST
2-Min Read
Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Increase Miscarriage Risk: Study

Nights shifts disrupt circadian rhythm, which has a negative impact on pregnant women

Women who do two or more night shifts a week during pregnancy are likely to have an increased risk of miscarriage, says a new study.

This is because women working at night are exposed to artificial light which disrupts their circadian rhythm or body clock and decreases the release of melatonin -- a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles and helps in maintaining a successful pregnancy, according to the study published in the Occupational and Environmental Medicine journal.

The findings showed that after the eighth week of pregnancy, women who had worked two or more night shifts had a 32 per cent higher risk of miscarriage compared with women who had not worked any night shifts.


RELATED STORIES

Night Shifts Can Affect Your Bladder And Overall Health: Here's How

Night shift workers reported a significantly higher rate of overactive bladder, and a poorer quality of life when compared with day shift workers: study.

Vitamin B Intake During Pregnancy Can Prevent Brain Ailments In Baby: Here's How

Mothers-to-be, you must increase intake of Vitamin B during pregnancy. Choline or Vitamin B4 intake during pregnancy can prevent brain problems and mental illness in babies, this study finds.

"This may be explained by the decline in the proportion of chromosomally abnormal foetuses with gestational age, which makes an association with environmental exposure more easily detectable among later miscarriages," said researchers from the Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital in Denmark.

This is an observational study, and as such, cannot establish cause.

Previous studies have also stated that women who work in night shifts, even occasionally, are at an increased risk of early menopause, which can heighten the possibility of developing cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and memory problems.

For the study, the researchers included nearly 23,000 pregnant women.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Vitiligo: 10 Expert-Recommended Home Remedies To Your Rescue
Vitiligo: 10 Expert-Recommended Home Remedies To Your Rescue

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

New AI Technique Offers More Accurate Treatment For Diabetes

Is There A Link Between Oversleeping And Stillbirths?

For Obese Migraine Sufferers, Losing Weight Can Decrease Headaches

Plant Cellulose Could Be Used For Healthy Bone Graft

Not Only Diabetes But Sugary Drinks Can Increase The Risk Of Heart Disease As Well

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases