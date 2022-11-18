IVF Vs. IUI: Expert Elaborates The Difference Between These Two Fertility Treatments
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), after one year of trying, one in five women between the age group of 15 and 49 are still unable to conceive. There are numerous options available for couples who are having difficulty in conceiving, despite the fact that infertility may be a physically and emotionally draining process. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) are two of the most common treatments. But how can you tell which of these two procedures is best for you and what makes these two procedures differ from one another? Here is all you need to know.
What is IVF?
In-vitro fertilization or IVF is a common fertility treatment, where a woman's egg is fertilized outside her body in a petri-dish in the lab. Once the egg is fertilized by sperm in the lab, the fertilized egg, which now becomes an embryo is transferred to the uterus after 2-5 days in the incubator. Usually, two embryos are planted in the uterus, hence it can also lead to multiple pregnancies in almost 10% of the patients.
IVF is the main treatment modality in cases where the fallopian tubes are damaged/blocked because in the human body the process of fertilisation occurs within the fallopian tubes. Apart from this in cases where the egg reserve is very low, or the absence of sperms(azoospermia), IVF is the preferred treatment option. In a few other cases, where sperm morphology is poor, or both partners has defects IVF is preferred. Lastly, patients who were unable to conceive after 3-6 cycles of IUI are also taken up for IVF as the next logical step. IVF for women over 40 may have different outcomes, despite the fact that it is generally more successful than any other fertility procedure.
What is IUI?
IUI is a relatively simple procedure usually performed in combination with fertility drugs. A woman's menstrual cycle is monitored with ultrasound to rule out cysts that may interfere with ovulation. When the woman is ready to ovulate, highly motile sperm from the partner or donor is washed and concentrated, and placed into the uterus. If you have unexplained fertility, which is when there is no cause for your infertility, or if you have mild male infertility, where your partner either has low sperm count (10 million/ml) or low motility (total motile sperm count >1 million), you may be a good candidate for IUI. People with ejaculation disorders who are unable to engage in sexual activity because of stress or psychological problems at the time of formulation may find it helpful. IUI is also useful in patients with PCOS where ovulation induction is given to increase the chances of conception
Chances of multiple births with IUI versus IVF
The chance of having multiples such as twins, triplets, and more is considered to be the result of IVF, however, the risk is higher with a medicated IUI cycle (especially one using injectable gonadotropins), since there is a chance of forming more than one eggs, which are then released and fertilized.
Success rates of IUI vs IVF
Every patient's chances of success are different based on their diagnosis, age, and medical history. However, IVF has much higher success rates, making it worthwhile for patients who want to deliver babies.
For undergoing any treatment or procedure, it is recommended that an IVF specialist is consulted. In every case, every situation is unique. The doctor can recommend the best method to achieve pregnancy.
Content by: Dr. Shilpa Singhal, Consultant Birla Fertility & IVF
