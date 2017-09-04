Kate Middleton Is Suffering From Hyperemesis Gravidarum: Know All About It!
Hyperemesis gravidarum is an extreme form of morning sickness. Guess what, Kate Middleton is suffering from it for the third time. Learn more about it here.
Hyperemesis gravidarum is an extreme form of morning sickness
Hyperemesis gravidarum or commonly known as severe morning sickness, is a condition in pregnant women wherein they suffer from severe nausea, dehydration, vomiting, weight loss and electrolyte disturbance. Though mild cases of this condition can be treated with alterations in diet, some antacids and rest but severe cases may need the mother to move to a hospital to get the necessary nutrition by means of an intravenous line. Do not take any medication without consulting your doctor. Though a very uncommon phenomena, actress and Duchess, Kate Middleton is suffering from this condition for the third time!
Firstly, you need to know that morning sickness is very common. 70 to 80% of the pregnant women suffer from morning sickness. But Hyperemesis Gravidarum is an extreme form of the condition altogether. It is an extreme form of morning sickness where women tend to become weak and lose weight. It is believed that this is caused due to an increase in hormone levels.
The exact reason for HG is still unknown. The symptoms may start showing from 4th-6th week and may peak between the 9th and 13th week. Though most women are relieved from HG by the 14th or 20th week, 20% of them need care throughout. For Kate Middleton, this is the third time the duchess is suffering from the condition but seemingly it would not have any adverse impact on her baby as her other two kids were born without hitch. The good news sure is that the baby is not impacted adversely if taken care in a proper manner, HG caused a good deal of discomfort to the woman suffering from it.
Another thing to know about Hyperemesis Gravidarum is its symptoms:
1. Severe nausea
2. Vomiting
3. Weight loss
4. Dehydration
5. Headache
6. Fainting
7. Jaundice
8. Decrease in urination
9. Extreme fatigue
10. Rapid heart rate
11. Decrease in blood pressure
12. Anxiety/depression
For treatment of Hyperemesis Gravidarum
In some cases, HG can be so extreme that the mother may require hospitalization. Given below are some treatments of Hyperemesis Gravidarum:
1. Intravenous fluids
2. Tube feeding
- Nasogastric
- Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy
3. Medication prescribed by doctor
For other simpler treatments, the mother can be recommended:
1. Bed rest, but not too much as it may lead to weight loss.
2. Acupressure
3. Ginger or peppermint
4. Homeopathic remedies
5. Hypnosis
If you are considering medication, do weigh the risks against benefits to ensure that no harm is caused whatsoever to you or your baby.
Though it is highly unlikely that HG affects the baby, duchess Kate Middleton is being looked after really well at the Kensington Palace and we can expect a healthy third baby for the Duke and Duchess of