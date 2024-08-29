Home »  Pregnancy »  How Can You Prioritise The Quality Of Care In Maternal Health At Your Homes?

How Can You Prioritise The Quality Of Care In Maternal Health At Your Homes?

Families play a crucial role in ensuring that the mother receives the necessary care, contributing to a healthier pregnancy and a safer transition into motherhood.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Aug 29, 2024 01:56 IST
2-Min Read
How Can You Prioritise The Quality Of Care In Maternal Health At Your Homes?

How Can You Prioritise The Quality Of Care In Maternal Health At Your Homes?

Maternal health care is critical during pregnancy and after childbirth, not only for the mother's well-being but also for the newborn's health. While professional medical services are indispensable, the quality of care provided at home significantly impacts maternal and infant outcomes. Prioritising maternal health care at home involves a comprehensive approach that includes education, nutrition, and emotional support. Families play a crucial role in ensuring that the mother receives the necessary care, contributing to a healthier pregnancy and a safer transition into motherhood, ultimately benefiting both mother and child.

Key elements of quality maternal care at home

Providing quality care for a mother at home starts with understanding her needs throughout the different stages of pregnancy and the postpartum period. By focusing on these key areas, families can create a supportive environment that promotes both maternal and child health.



RELATED STORIES
related

Understanding How And Why Postnatal Care Is Important For The Mother And Child

Understanding the importance of postnatal care is vital for promoting the well-being of both mother and child.

related

Preventing Haemorrhoids During Pregnancy: Measures And Tips For Expectant Mothers

Preventing haemorrhoids during pregnancy is crucial for maintaining comfort and overall health.

1. Education and awareness

Educating family members about pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal care is crucial. Understanding the changes a woman undergoes and recognising early signs of complications can help in providing timely support and care.



2. Nutrition and physical health

A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients is vital for a healthy pregnancy. Foods high in iron, calcium, and folate should be prioritised. Additionally, gentle exercises approved by healthcare providers can help maintain physical fitness and prepare the body for childbirth.

3. Mental and emotional support

Mental health is equally important. Families should encourage open communication, provide emotional support, and be attentive to signs of postpartum depression or anxiety. Seeking professional help when needed is crucial.

4. Regular medical monitoring

Regular check-ups with healthcare professionals are essential. Monitoring vital signs and adhering to medical advice can help prevent complications and ensure the well-being of both mother and child.

Prioritising maternal health care at home involves a holistic approach that includes education, nutrition, emotional support, and regular medical monitoring. By focusing on these areas, families can help ensure a healthy pregnancy and a smooth transition into motherhood, ultimately benefiting the entire household.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases