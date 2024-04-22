Hemoglobin Levels During Pregnancy: Know Natural Ways To Boost Your Numbers
Pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing anemia. When pregnant, the blood flow increases, therefore, women require higher doses of iron to produce red blood cells.
Low hemoglobin levels can adversely affect both the mother and the baby
The red blood cells contain an important protein called hemoglobin which holds and transports oxygen to different parts of the body. Your body requires enough hemoglobin to function properly. To produce enough red blood cells and hemoglobin you need a good supply of iron and some vitamins. When you don't have enough of these red blood cells to carry oxygen, you develop a condition called anemia. Pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing anemia. When pregnant, the blood flow increases, therefore, women require higher doses of iron to produce red blood cells.
Low hemoglobin levels can adversely affect both the mother and the baby. It is often recommended that during pregnancy if the hemoglobin levels fall below 11g/DL, the expectant mother is anemic.
Symptoms of anemia during pregnancy
Some common symptoms of anemia during pregnancy include:
- Dizziness
- Constant tiredness
- Rapid heartbeat
- Shortness of breath
- Pale skin
- Restless leg syndrome
Tips to increase hemoglobin levels during pregnancy
- Add iron-rich foods to your diet such as spinach, tomatoes, figs, dried apricots, nuts, beetroot, pomegranate and broccoli.
- Increase your vitamin C intake to ensure better absorption of iron in the body.
- Take your iron supplements as recommended by your doctor.
- Reduce your caffeine intake throughout the day
Get your hemoglobin levels checked regularly, so, that your doctor can prescribe supplements accordingly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.